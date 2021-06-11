How to Watch, All the Links You Need for Wave II of the 2021 US Olympic Trials

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Wave II of the 2021 US Olympic Trials will be kicking off on Sunday morning at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. This wave of the meet will serve as the final leg in Olympic qualification for swimmers around the country, as the top 2 finishers in each event, plus the top 6 finishers in the 100/200 freestyle, will be named to represent the US in Tokyo.

EVENT SCHEDULE

ESSION BEGINS AT 10 A.M. CT SESSION BEGINS AT 6:45 P.M. CT (ACTUAL START TIME 6:51 – 7:03 P.M. DUE TO TV) Preliminaries Semifinals & Finals Sunday, June 13 Sunday, June 13 Men’s 400 Individual Medley Men’s 400 Individual Medley – FINAL Women’s 100 Butterfly Women’s 100 Butterfly – Semifinal Men’s 400 Freestyle Men’s 400 Freestyle – FINAL Women’s 400 Individual Medley Women’s 400 Individual Medley – FINAL Men’s 100 Breaststroke Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Semifinal Monday, June 14 Monday, June 14 Women’s 100 Backstroke Women’s 100 Butterfly – FINAL Men’s 200 Freestyle Men’s 200 Freestyle – Semifinal Women’s 100 Breaststroke Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Semifinal Men’s 100 Backstroke Men’s 100 Breaststroke – FINAL Women’s 400 Freestyle Women’s 400 Freestyle – FINAL Men’s 100 Backstroke – Semifinal Women’s 100 Backstroke – Semifinal Tuesday, June 15 Tuesday, June 15 Women’s 200 Freestyle Women’s 200 Freestyle – Semifinal Men’s 200 Butterfly Men’s 200 Freestyle – FINAL Women’s 200 Individual Medley Women’s 100 Backstroke – FINAL Women’s 1500 Freestyle Men’s 100 Backstroke – FINAL Women’s 100 Breaststroke – FINAL Men’s 200 Butterfly – Semifinal Women’s 200 Individual Medley – Semifinal Wednesday, June 16 Wednesday, June 16 Men’s 100 Freestyle Men’s 100 Freestyle – Semifinal Women’s 200 Butterfly Women’s 200 Freestyle – FINAL Men’s 200 Breaststroke Men’s 200 Butterfly – FINAL Men’s 800 Freestyle Women’s 200 Butterfly – Semifinal Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Semifinal Women’s 200 Individual Medley – FINAL Women’s 1500 Freestyle – FINAL Thursday, June 17 Thursday, June 17 Women’s 100 Freestyle Men’s 800 Freestyle – FINAL Men’s 200 Backstroke Men’s 200 Breaststroke – FINAL Women’s 200 Breaststroke Women’s 100 Freestyle – Semifinal Men’s 200 Individual Medley Men’s 200 Backstroke – Semifinal Women’s 200 Butterfly – FINAL Men’s 100 Freestyle – FINAL Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Semifinal Men’s 200 Individual Medley – Semifinal Friday, June 18 Friday, June 18 Women’s 800 Freestyle Women’s 200 Breaststroke – FINAL Men’s 100 Butterfly Men’s 200 Backstroke – FINAL Women’s 200 Backstroke Women’s 200 Backstroke – Semifinal Men’s 200 Individual Medley – FINAL Women’s 100 Freestyle – FINAL Men’s 100 Butterfly – Semifinal Saturday, June 19 Saturday, June 19 Men’s 50 Freestyle Men’s 100 Butterfly – FINAL Women’s 50 Freestyle Women’s 200 Backstroke – FINAL Men’s 1500 Freestyle Women’s 800 Freestyle – FINAL Men’s 50 Freestyle – Semifinal Women’s 50 Freestyle – Semifinal Sunday, June 20 Sunday, June 20 No Preliminaries Men’s 50 Freestyle – FINAL Women’s 50 Freestyle – FINAL Men’s 1500 Freestyle – FINAL

PSYCH SHEET & RESULTS

The full pre-scratch psych sheets for wave II dropped on Wednesday with almost all of the nation’s top swimmers entered. These sheets will be adjusted as athletes scratch from some events, but they still give a strong indication as to which swimmers to watch in each event.

You can see the full Wave II Olympic Trials psych sheets here.

Live results will be posted on Omega Timing, which you can find here.

HOW TO WATCH

All prelims sessions will be streamed on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App, while NBCSN will also be showing the prelims sessions on a delayed schedule.

All finals sessions will be shown live on either NBC or NCSBN (see schedule below) beginning at 8 PM Eastern Time.

Meet Coverage:

Sun., June 13 Qualifying Heats – Men’s 400m Individual Medley, Women’s 100m Butterfly, Men’s 400m Freestyle, Women’s 400m Individual Medley, Men’s 100m Breaststroke NBCSN 5:30 p.m. ET* Finals – Men’s 400m Individual Medley, Men’s 400m Freestyle, Women’s 400m Individual Medley NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT Mon., June 14 Qualifying Heats – Women’s 100m Backstroke, Men’s 200m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 400m Freestyle NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET* Finals – Women’s 100m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 400m Freestyle NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT Tues., June 15 Qualifying Heats – Women’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Individual Medley, Women’s 1,500m Freestyle NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET* Finals –Men’s 200m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Backstroke, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 100m Breaststroke NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT Wed., June 16 Qualifying Heats – Men’s 100m Freestyle, Women’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 200m Breaststroke, Men’s 800m Freestyle NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET* Finals –Women’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Individual Medley, Women’s 1,500m Freestyle NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT Thurs., June 17 Qualifying Heats – Women’s 100m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 200m Breaststroke, Men’s 200m Individual Medley NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET* Finals –Men’s 800m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Freestyle NBCSN 8 p.m. ET Finals –Men’s 800m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Freestyle NBC 10 p.m. ET/PT* Fri., June 18 Qualifying Heats – Women’s 800m Freestyle, Men’s 100m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Backstroke NBCSN 6 p.m. ET* Finals –Women’s 200m Breaststroke, Men’s 200m Backstroke, Men’s 200m Individual Medley, Women’s 100m Freestyle NBC 9 p.m. ET/PT Sat., June 19 Qualifying Heats – Men’s 50m Freestyle, Women’s 50m Freestyle, Men’s 1,500m Freestyle NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET* Finals –Men’s 100m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 800m Freestyle NBC 9 p.m. ET Sun., June 20 Finals – Men’s 50m Freestyle, Women’s 50m Freestyle, Men’s 1,500m Freestyle *DELAYED COVERAGE

Prelims/Finals Start Times for Major Cities

City Prelims Start Time Finals Start Time Omaha, NE 10:00 AM 6:45 PM New York City 11:00 AM 7:45 PM Austin, TX 10:00 AM 6:45 PM Los Ángeles, CA 8:00 AM 4:45 PM Honolulu, HI 5:00 AM 2:45 PM Brisbane, AUS 1:00 AM 9:45 AM Río de Janeiro, BRA 12:00 PM 8:45 PM Tokyo, JAP 12:00 AM 8:45 AM Toronto, CAN 11:00 AM 7:45 PM Montreal, CAN 11:00 AM 7:45 PM Beijing, China 11:00 PM 7:45 AM Cape Town, South Africa 5:00 PM 12:45 AM Naples, ITA 5:00 PM 12:45 AM Paris, FRA 5:00 PM 12:45 AM London, ENG 4:00 PM 11:45 PM Berlin, GER 5:00 PM 12:45 AM Budapest, HUN 5:00 PM 12:45 AM

MEET PREVIEW

Over the past month, we’ve been previewing every event for wave II. All of SwimSwam’s event previews can be found here.

In addition, previews for specific swimmers can be found on the Wave II event channel.

PICK ‘EM

