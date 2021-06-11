How to Watch, All the Links You Need for Wave II of the 2021 US Olympic Trials

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims Live Stream (NBC Olympics)
- Finals Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- Wave II Live Results
Wave II of the 2021 US Olympic Trials will be kicking off on Sunday morning at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. This wave of the meet will serve as the final leg in Olympic qualification for swimmers around the country, as the top 2 finishers in each event, plus the top 6 finishers in the 100/200 freestyle, will be named to represent the US in Tokyo.
EVENT SCHEDULE
|ESSION BEGINS AT 10 A.M. CT
|
SESSION BEGINS AT 6:45 P.M. CT (ACTUAL START TIME 6:51 – 7:03 P.M. DUE TO TV)
|Preliminaries
|
Semifinals & Finals
|Sunday, June 13
|Sunday, June 13
|Men’s 400 Individual Medley
|
Men’s 400 Individual Medley – FINAL
|Women’s 100 Butterfly
|
Women’s 100 Butterfly – Semifinal
|Men’s 400 Freestyle
|
Men’s 400 Freestyle – FINAL
|Women’s 400 Individual Medley
|
Women’s 400 Individual Medley – FINAL
|Men’s 100 Breaststroke
|
Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Semifinal
|Monday, June 14
|Monday, June 14
|Women’s 100 Backstroke
|
Women’s 100 Butterfly – FINAL
|Men’s 200 Freestyle
|
Men’s 200 Freestyle – Semifinal
|Women’s 100 Breaststroke
|
Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Semifinal
|Men’s 100 Backstroke
|
Men’s 100 Breaststroke – FINAL
|Women’s 400 Freestyle
|
Women’s 400 Freestyle – FINAL
|
Men’s 100 Backstroke – Semifinal
|
Women’s 100 Backstroke – Semifinal
|Tuesday, June 15
|Tuesday, June 15
|Women’s 200 Freestyle
|
Women’s 200 Freestyle – Semifinal
|Men’s 200 Butterfly
|
Men’s 200 Freestyle – FINAL
|Women’s 200 Individual Medley
|
Women’s 100 Backstroke – FINAL
|Women’s 1500 Freestyle
|
Men’s 100 Backstroke – FINAL
|
Women’s 100 Breaststroke – FINAL
|
Men’s 200 Butterfly – Semifinal
|
Women’s 200 Individual Medley – Semifinal
|Wednesday, June 16
|Wednesday, June 16
|Men’s 100 Freestyle
|
Men’s 100 Freestyle – Semifinal
|Women’s 200 Butterfly
|
Women’s 200 Freestyle – FINAL
|Men’s 200 Breaststroke
|
Men’s 200 Butterfly – FINAL
|Men’s 800 Freestyle
|
Women’s 200 Butterfly – Semifinal
|
Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Semifinal
|
Women’s 200 Individual Medley – FINAL
|
Women’s 1500 Freestyle – FINAL
|Thursday, June 17
|Thursday, June 17
|Women’s 100 Freestyle
|
Men’s 800 Freestyle – FINAL
|Men’s 200 Backstroke
|
Men’s 200 Breaststroke – FINAL
|Women’s 200 Breaststroke
|
Women’s 100 Freestyle – Semifinal
|Men’s 200 Individual Medley
|
Men’s 200 Backstroke – Semifinal
|
Women’s 200 Butterfly – FINAL
|
Men’s 100 Freestyle – FINAL
|
Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Semifinal
|
Men’s 200 Individual Medley – Semifinal
|Friday, June 18
|Friday, June 18
|Women’s 800 Freestyle
|
Women’s 200 Breaststroke – FINAL
|Men’s 100 Butterfly
|
Men’s 200 Backstroke – FINAL
|Women’s 200 Backstroke
|
Women’s 200 Backstroke – Semifinal
|
Men’s 200 Individual Medley – FINAL
|
Women’s 100 Freestyle – FINAL
|
Men’s 100 Butterfly – Semifinal
|Saturday, June 19
|Saturday, June 19
|Men’s 50 Freestyle
|
Men’s 100 Butterfly – FINAL
|Women’s 50 Freestyle
|
Women’s 200 Backstroke – FINAL
|Men’s 1500 Freestyle
|
Women’s 800 Freestyle – FINAL
|
Men’s 50 Freestyle – Semifinal
|
Women’s 50 Freestyle – Semifinal
|Sunday, June 20
|Sunday, June 20
|No Preliminaries
|
Men’s 50 Freestyle – FINAL
|
Women’s 50 Freestyle – FINAL
|
Men’s 1500 Freestyle – FINAL
PSYCH SHEET & RESULTS
The full pre-scratch psych sheets for wave II dropped on Wednesday with almost all of the nation’s top swimmers entered. These sheets will be adjusted as athletes scratch from some events, but they still give a strong indication as to which swimmers to watch in each event.
You can see the full Wave II Olympic Trials psych sheets here.
Live results will be posted on Omega Timing, which you can find here.
HOW TO WATCH
All prelims sessions will be streamed on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App, while NBCSN will also be showing the prelims sessions on a delayed schedule.
All finals sessions will be shown live on either NBC or NCSBN (see schedule below) beginning at 8 PM Eastern Time.
Meet Coverage:
|Sun., June 13
|Qualifying Heats – Men’s 400m Individual Medley, Women’s 100m Butterfly, Men’s 400m Freestyle, Women’s 400m Individual Medley, Men’s 100m Breaststroke
|NBCSN
|5:30 p.m. ET*
|Finals – Men’s 400m Individual Medley, Men’s 400m Freestyle, Women’s 400m Individual Medley
|NBC
|8 p.m. ET/PT
|Mon., June 14
|Qualifying Heats – Women’s 100m Backstroke, Men’s 200m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 400m Freestyle
|NBCSN
|6:30 p.m. ET*
|Finals – Women’s 100m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 400m Freestyle
|NBC
|8 p.m. ET/PT
|Tues., June 15
|Qualifying Heats – Women’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Individual Medley, Women’s 1,500m Freestyle
|NBCSN
|6:30 p.m. ET*
|Finals –Men’s 200m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Backstroke, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 100m Breaststroke
|NBC
|8 p.m. ET/PT
|Wed., June 16
|Qualifying Heats – Men’s 100m Freestyle, Women’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 200m Breaststroke, Men’s 800m Freestyle
|NBCSN
|6:30 p.m. ET*
|Finals –Women’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Individual Medley, Women’s 1,500m Freestyle
|NBC
|8 p.m. ET/PT
|Thurs., June 17
|Qualifying Heats – Women’s 100m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 200m Breaststroke, Men’s 200m Individual Medley
|NBCSN
|6:30 p.m. ET*
|Finals –Men’s 800m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Freestyle
|NBCSN
|8 p.m. ET
|Fri., June 18
|Qualifying Heats – Women’s 800m Freestyle, Men’s 100m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Backstroke
|NBCSN
|6 p.m. ET*
|Finals –Women’s 200m Breaststroke, Men’s 200m Backstroke, Men’s 200m Individual Medley, Women’s 100m Freestyle
|NBC
|9 p.m. ET/PT
|Sat., June 19
|Qualifying Heats – Men’s 50m Freestyle, Women’s 50m Freestyle, Men’s 1,500m Freestyle
|NBCSN
|6:30 p.m. ET*
|Finals –Men’s 100m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 800m Freestyle
|NBC
|9 p.m. ET
|Sun., June 20
|
Finals – Men’s 50m Freestyle, Women’s 50m Freestyle, Men’s 1,500m Freestyle
|
*DELAYED COVERAGE
Prelims/Finals Start Times for Major Cities
|City
|Prelims Start Time
|
Finals Start Time
|Omaha, NE
|10:00 AM
|6:45 PM
|New York City
|11:00 AM
|7:45 PM
|Austin, TX
|10:00 AM
|6:45 PM
|Los Ángeles, CA
|8:00 AM
|4:45 PM
|Honolulu, HI
|5:00 AM
|2:45 PM
|Brisbane, AUS
|1:00 AM
|9:45 AM
|Río de Janeiro, BRA
|12:00 PM
|8:45 PM
|Tokyo, JAP
|12:00 AM
|8:45 AM
|Toronto, CAN
|11:00 AM
|7:45 PM
|Montreal, CAN
|11:00 AM
|7:45 PM
|Beijing, China
|11:00 PM
|7:45 AM
|Cape Town, South Africa
|5:00 PM
|12:45 AM
|Naples, ITA
|5:00 PM
|12:45 AM
|Paris, FRA
|5:00 PM
|12:45 AM
|London, ENG
|4:00 PM
|11:45 PM
|Berlin, GER
|5:00 PM
|12:45 AM
|Budapest, HUN
|5:00 PM
|12:45 AM
MEET PREVIEW
Over the past month, we’ve been previewing every event for wave II. All of SwimSwam’s event previews can be found here.
In addition, previews for specific swimmers can be found on the Wave II event channel.
PICK ‘EM
The Official SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest for the 2021 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials Wave II is live, courtesy of Speedo USA!
