How to Watch, All the Links You Need for Wave II of the 2021 US Olympic Trials

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Wave II of the 2021 US Olympic Trials will be kicking off on Sunday morning at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. This wave of the meet will serve as the final leg in Olympic qualification for swimmers around the country, as the top 2 finishers in each event, plus the top 6 finishers in the 100/200 freestyle, will be named to represent the US in Tokyo.

EVENT SCHEDULE

ESSION BEGINS AT 10 A.M. CT
SESSION BEGINS AT 6:45 P.M. CT (ACTUAL START TIME 6:51 – 7:03 P.M. DUE TO TV)
Preliminaries
Semifinals & Finals
Sunday, June 13 Sunday, June 13
Men’s 400 Individual Medley
Men’s 400 Individual Medley – FINAL
Women’s 100 Butterfly
Women’s 100 Butterfly – Semifinal
Men’s 400 Freestyle
Men’s 400 Freestyle – FINAL
Women’s 400 Individual Medley
Women’s 400 Individual Medley – FINAL
Men’s 100 Breaststroke
Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Semifinal
Monday, June 14 Monday, June 14
Women’s 100 Backstroke
Women’s 100 Butterfly – FINAL
Men’s 200 Freestyle
Men’s 200 Freestyle – Semifinal
Women’s 100 Breaststroke
Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Semifinal
Men’s 100 Backstroke
Men’s 100 Breaststroke – FINAL
Women’s 400 Freestyle
Women’s 400 Freestyle – FINAL
Men’s 100 Backstroke – Semifinal
Women’s 100 Backstroke – Semifinal
Tuesday, June 15 Tuesday, June 15
Women’s 200 Freestyle
Women’s 200 Freestyle – Semifinal
Men’s 200 Butterfly
Men’s 200 Freestyle – FINAL
Women’s 200 Individual Medley
Women’s 100 Backstroke – FINAL
Women’s 1500 Freestyle
Men’s 100 Backstroke – FINAL
Women’s 100 Breaststroke – FINAL
Men’s 200 Butterfly – Semifinal
Women’s 200 Individual Medley – Semifinal
Wednesday, June 16 Wednesday, June 16
Men’s 100 Freestyle
Men’s 100 Freestyle – Semifinal
Women’s 200 Butterfly
Women’s 200 Freestyle – FINAL
Men’s 200 Breaststroke
Men’s 200 Butterfly – FINAL
Men’s 800 Freestyle
Women’s 200 Butterfly – Semifinal
Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Semifinal
Women’s 200 Individual Medley – FINAL
Women’s 1500 Freestyle – FINAL
Thursday, June 17 Thursday, June 17
Women’s 100 Freestyle
Men’s 800 Freestyle – FINAL
Men’s 200 Backstroke
Men’s 200 Breaststroke – FINAL
Women’s 200 Breaststroke
Women’s 100 Freestyle – Semifinal
Men’s 200 Individual Medley
Men’s 200 Backstroke – Semifinal
Women’s 200 Butterfly – FINAL
Men’s 100 Freestyle – FINAL
Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Semifinal
Men’s 200 Individual Medley – Semifinal
Friday, June 18 Friday, June 18
Women’s 800 Freestyle
Women’s 200 Breaststroke – FINAL
Men’s 100 Butterfly
Men’s 200 Backstroke – FINAL
Women’s 200 Backstroke
Women’s 200 Backstroke – Semifinal
Men’s 200 Individual Medley – FINAL
Women’s 100 Freestyle – FINAL
Men’s 100 Butterfly – Semifinal
Saturday, June 19 Saturday, June 19
Men’s 50 Freestyle
Men’s 100 Butterfly – FINAL
Women’s 50 Freestyle
Women’s 200 Backstroke – FINAL
Men’s 1500 Freestyle
Women’s 800 Freestyle – FINAL
Men’s 50 Freestyle – Semifinal
Women’s 50 Freestyle – Semifinal
Sunday, June 20 Sunday, June 20
No Preliminaries
Men’s 50 Freestyle – FINAL
Women’s 50 Freestyle – FINAL
Men’s 1500 Freestyle – FINAL

PSYCH SHEET & RESULTS 

The full pre-scratch psych sheets for wave II dropped on Wednesday with almost all of the nation’s top swimmers entered. These sheets will be adjusted as athletes scratch from some events, but they still give a strong indication as to which swimmers to watch in each event. 

You can see the full Wave II Olympic Trials psych sheets here.

Live results will be posted on Omega Timing, which you can find here.

HOW TO WATCH

All prelims sessions will be streamed on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App, while NBCSN will also be showing the prelims sessions on a delayed schedule. 

All finals sessions will be shown live on either NBC or NCSBN (see schedule below) beginning at 8 PM Eastern Time. 

Meet Coverage:

Sun., June 13 Qualifying Heats – Men’s 400m Individual Medley, Women’s 100m Butterfly, Men’s 400m Freestyle, Women’s 400m Individual Medley, Men’s 100m Breaststroke NBCSN 5:30 p.m. ET*
Finals – Men’s 400m Individual Medley, Men’s 400m Freestyle, Women’s 400m Individual Medley NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT
Mon., June 14 Qualifying Heats – Women’s 100m Backstroke, Men’s 200m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 400m Freestyle NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET*
Finals – Women’s 100m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 400m Freestyle NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT
Tues., June 15 Qualifying Heats – Women’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Individual Medley, Women’s 1,500m Freestyle NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET*
Finals –Men’s 200m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Backstroke, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 100m Breaststroke NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT
Wed., June 16 Qualifying Heats – Men’s 100m Freestyle, Women’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 200m Breaststroke, Men’s 800m Freestyle NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET*
Finals –Women’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Individual Medley, Women’s 1,500m Freestyle NBC 8 p.m. ET/PT
Thurs., June 17 Qualifying Heats – Women’s 100m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 200m Breaststroke, Men’s 200m Individual Medley NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET*
Finals –Men’s 800m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Freestyle NBCSN 8 p.m. ET
Finals –Men’s 800m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Freestyle NBC 10 p.m. ET/PT*
Fri., June 18 Qualifying Heats – Women’s 800m Freestyle, Men’s 100m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Backstroke NBCSN 6 p.m. ET*
Finals –Women’s 200m Breaststroke, Men’s 200m Backstroke, Men’s 200m Individual Medley, Women’s 100m Freestyle NBC 9 p.m. ET/PT
Sat., June 19 Qualifying Heats – Men’s 50m Freestyle, Women’s 50m Freestyle, Men’s 1,500m Freestyle NBCSN 6:30 p.m. ET*
Finals –Men’s 100m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 800m Freestyle NBC 9 p.m. ET
Sun., June 20
Finals – Men’s 50m Freestyle, Women’s 50m Freestyle, Men’s 1,500m Freestyle
*DELAYED COVERAGE

Prelims/Finals Start Times for Major Cities

City Prelims Start Time
Finals Start Time
Omaha, NE 10:00 AM 6:45 PM
New York City 11:00 AM 7:45 PM
Austin, TX 10:00 AM 6:45 PM
Los Ángeles, CA 8:00 AM 4:45 PM
Honolulu, HI 5:00 AM 2:45 PM
Brisbane, AUS 1:00 AM 9:45 AM
Río de Janeiro, BRA 12:00 PM 8:45 PM
Tokyo, JAP 12:00 AM 8:45 AM
Toronto, CAN 11:00 AM 7:45 PM
Montreal, CAN 11:00 AM 7:45 PM
Beijing, China 11:00 PM 7:45 AM
Cape Town, South Africa 5:00 PM 12:45 AM
Naples, ITA 5:00 PM 12:45 AM
Paris, FRA 5:00 PM 12:45 AM
London, ENG 4:00 PM 11:45 PM
Berlin, GER 5:00 PM 12:45 AM
Budapest, HUN 5:00 PM 12:45 AM

MEET PREVIEW

Over the past month, we’ve been previewing every event for wave II. All of SwimSwam’s event previews can be found here

In addition, previews for specific swimmers can be found on the Wave II event channel.

PICK ‘EM

The Official SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest for the 2021 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials Wave II is live, courtesy of Speedo USA!

Enter here

 

