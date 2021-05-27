2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials: Official SwimSwam Preview Schedule & Index

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- LCM (50m)
- Wave I & II Event Order
We’ve waited for long enough – a year longer than we thought we would. And now it’s finally time for the big show of American swimming: the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.
In SwimSwam tradition, we’ll be previewing every single event in detail, plus making our picks for the top 8 finishers (and the Olympic qualifiers) in every event. To make sure you don’t miss a single word of our preview action, we’re keeping track of all event previews in this handy index, along with a schedule for when you can expect each event preview to drop.
You can follow our previews below – clicking on the event name will take you to that event’s full preview. And our chart below will list out all of our projected Olympic qualifiers based on the top 2 in each of our event picks, plus the top 6 in each relay-distance freestyle event.
Bookmark this page and check back everyday to stay on top of all our Olympic Trials coverage!
SwimSwam’s U.S. Olympic Trials Preview Schedule
Week 1 (May 17-23)
- Men’s 400 IM
- Men’s 400 free
- Women’s 400 IM
- Women’s 100 fly
- Men’s 100 breast
- Women’s 400 free
- Men’s 200 free
- Women’s 100 back
- Men’s 100 back
- Women’s 100 breast
Week 2 (May 24-30)
- Women’s 200 free
- Men’s 200 fly
- Women’s 200 IM
- Women’s 1500 free
- Men’s 800 free
- Men’s 200 breast
- Women’s 200 fly
- Men’s 100 free
- Women’s 200 breast
- Men’s 200 back
- Men’s 200 IM
- Women’s 100 free
Week 3 (May 31 – June 3)
- Men’s 100 fly
- Women’s 200 back
- Women’s 800 free
- Men’s 50 free
- Women’s 50 free
- Men’s 1500 free
SwimSwam’s U.S. Olympic Trials Preview Index
Women’s Events
|1st Pick
|2nd Pick
|3rd Pick (Relay)
|4th Pick (Relay)
|5th Pick (Prelims Relay)
|6th Pick (Prelims Relay)
|50 free
|100 free
|200 free
|400 free
|Katie Ledecky
|Leah Smith
|800 free
|1500 free
|Katie Ledecky
|Erica Sullivan
|100 back
|Regan Smith
|Olivia Smoliga
|200 back
|100 breast
|200 breast
|100 fly
|200 fly
|200 IM
|400 IM
|Melanie Margalis
|Ally McHugh
Men’s Events
|1st Pick
|2nd Pick
|3rd Pick (Relay)
|4th Pick (Relay)
|5th Pick (Prelims Relay)
|6th Pick (Prelims Relay)
|50 free
|100 free
|200 free
|Townley Haas
|Kieran Smith
|Andrew Seliskar
|Caeleb Dressel
|Blake Pieroni
|Jake Magahey
|400 free
|Zane Grothe
|Kieran Smith
|800 free
|1500 free
|100 back
|Ryan Murphy
|Shaine Casas
|200 back
|Ryan Murphy
|Shaine Casas
|100 breast
|Michael Andrew
|Nic Fink
|200 breast
|Will Licon
|Nic Fink
|100 fly
|200 fly
|200 IM
|400 IM
|Jay Litherland
|Chase Kalisz
Finally! Love to see it!!!
Fantastic time to get pumped up about the hard work these men and women have done to get to this stage.
And so it begins… Hooray!