2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials: Official SwimSwam Preview Schedule & Index

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

We’ve waited for long enough – a year longer than we thought we would. And now it’s finally time for the big show of American swimming: the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.

In SwimSwam tradition, we’ll be previewing every single event in detail, plus making our picks for the top 8 finishers (and the Olympic qualifiers) in every event. To make sure you don’t miss a single word of our preview action, we’re keeping track of all event previews in this handy index, along with a schedule for when you can expect each event preview to drop.

You can follow our previews below – clicking on the event name will take you to that event’s full preview. And our chart below will list out all of our projected Olympic qualifiers based on the top 2 in each of our event picks, plus the top 6 in each relay-distance freestyle event.

Bookmark this page and check back everyday to stay on top of all our Olympic Trials coverage!

SwimSwam’s U.S. Olympic Trials Preview Schedule

Week 1 (May 17-23)

  • Men’s 400 IM
  • Men’s 400 free
  • Women’s 400 IM
  • Women’s 100 fly
  • Men’s 100 breast
  • Women’s 400 free
  • Men’s 200 free
  • Women’s 100 back
  • Men’s 100 back
  • Women’s 100 breast

Week 2 (May 24-30)

  • Women’s 200 free
  • Men’s 200 fly
  • Women’s 200 IM
  • Women’s 1500 free
  • Men’s 800 free
  • Men’s 200 breast
  • Women’s 200 fly
  • Men’s 100 free
  • Women’s 200 breast
  • Men’s 200 back
  • Men’s 200 IM
  • Women’s 100 free

Week 3 (May 31 – June 3)

  • Men’s 100 fly
  • Women’s 200 back
  • Women’s 800 free
  • Men’s 50 free
  • Women’s 50 free
  • Men’s 1500 free

SwimSwam’s U.S. Olympic Trials Preview Index

Women’s Events

1st Pick 2nd Pick 3rd Pick (Relay) 4th Pick (Relay) 5th Pick (Prelims Relay) 6th Pick (Prelims Relay)
50 free
100 free
200 free
400 free Katie Ledecky Leah Smith
800 free
1500 free Katie Ledecky Erica Sullivan
100 back Regan Smith Olivia Smoliga
200 back
100 breast
200 breast
100 fly
200 fly
200 IM
400 IM Melanie Margalis  Ally McHugh

Men’s Events

1st Pick 2nd Pick 3rd Pick (Relay) 4th Pick (Relay) 5th Pick (Prelims Relay) 6th Pick (Prelims Relay)
50 free
100 free
200 free Townley Haas Kieran Smith Andrew Seliskar Caeleb Dressel Blake Pieroni Jake Magahey
400 free Zane Grothe Kieran Smith
800 free
1500 free
100 back Ryan Murphy Shaine Casas
200 back Ryan Murphy Shaine Casas
100 breast Michael Andrew Nic Fink
200 breast Will Licon Nic Fink
100 fly
200 fly
200 IM
400 IM Jay Litherland Chase Kalisz

Silent Observer
9 days ago

Finally! Love to see it!!!

Kent
9 days ago

Fantastic time to get pumped up about the hard work these men and women have done to get to this stage.

Brandi
9 days ago

And so it begins… Hooray!

