Futures Qualifier Amanda Cradock Makes Verbal Commitment to Loyola Greyhounds

Odenton, Maryland’s Amanda Cradock has announced her verbal commitment to Loyola University Maryland for 2021-22.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Loyola University Maryland!! I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches who have supported me on this journey. I can’t wait to call Loyola my home. Go Hounds!!🐾💚”

Cradock is the daughter of UMBC Retrievers head coach Chad Cradock, whose men’s team won their 3rd consecutive America East Conference title in 2020 and whose women’s team finished 2nd at the 2020 AEC Championships.

Amanda Cradock is a rising senior at Arundel High School. She swims year-round with Retriever Aquatic Club (RAC). She notched a bevy of lifetime bests –including the 50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly– at the 2020 Maryland Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships in February. She placed 15th in the 50 free, 20th in the 100 free, 23rd in the 200 free, 13th in the 100 back, 17th in the 200 back, and 25th in the 100 fly. At last summer’s Maryland Swimming Senior Long Course Championships, she finished 12th in the 100m back (1:09.75) and 10th in the 200m back (2:20.07). Last spring, at 2019 Buffalo Sectionals, she finaled in the 100m back (22nd), 100m back (15th), and 100m fly (15th).

Cradock is a Futures qualifier in the 100 back and has represented Maryland Swimming at the Olympic Training Center. Her top SCY times include:

100 back – 57.88

200 back – 2:05.81

50 free – 24.20r

100 free – 52.62

200 free – 1:53.71

100 fly – 57.94

Loyola women finished 6th of 10 teams at the 2020 Patriot League Championships. Cradock’s best 200 back time would have added points to the Greyhounds’ score and she is close in several other events. With only an A final and a B final, it took 56.84 in the 100 back, 23.79/51.38/1:52.15 in free and 56.15 in the 100 fly to earn a second swim at conference. Cradock will overlap with Loyola backstroker Elizabeth Walsh (56.14/2:08.08) and freestylers Claire Bowser (24.50/52.70/1:56.23), Sophie Jahan (24.16/53.01/1:58.66), and Faith Tyranski (24.35/53.02).

