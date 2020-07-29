Indiana HS 100 Breast Champion Sammy Huff Verbals to Tennessee for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Breaststroker Sammy Huff of Noblesville Swim Club in Indiana has verbally committed to Tennessee for fall 2021.

I couldn’t be more excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and swimming career at the University of Tennessee!! I’m so thankful for all of my friends, family, and coaches that have helped me get here!🧡#govols #rockytop

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 1:02.79

200 breast – 2:20.15

200 IM – 2:05.55

Huff, representing Noblesville High School, won the 2020 Indiana HS Champs title in the 100 breast (1:02.87). At that meet, she also split 29.16 swimming breast on Noblesville’s 200 medley relay and placed 11th in the 200 IM (2:06.26).

In 2019, Huff raced at the Speedo Winter Junior Champs – East, placing 31st in the 100 breast and 40th in the 200 breast. At the Indiana Senior State Champs last summer, Huff was 10th in the 100 breast (1:12.48) and 13th in the 200 breast (2:45.00), going lifetime bests in both.

Tennessee had a deep breaststroke group last year, with Nikol Popov, Tjasa Pintar and Alexis Yager all at 1:00’s in the 100. Popov, meanwhile, has been much quicker in her career (58.2 at the 2019 SEC Champs). All three have just one eligibility year left, though.

Huff joins a stacked class of 2025 for Tennessee, including #20 Asia Minnes, Summer Smith, Amber Myers, Cory Shanks, Josephine Fuller, Kate McCarville, Lauren Wetherell, Sara Stotler, and Summer Eaker.

