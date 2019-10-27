Rangy Freestyler Summer Eaker Verbally Commits to Tennessee (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

SwimMAC Carolina and Bradford Prep School junior Summer Eaker has verbally committed to join the Tennessee Volunteers in the fall of 2021. Primarily a distance freestyler, and very good in long course in addition to short course, Eaker has big freestyle range.

At last summer’s North Carolina Swimming Long Course Senior Championships, Eaker won the 400 free (4:23.49) and 800 free (8:56.09), was 2nd in the 200 free (2:04.74), 4th in the 100 free (58.47), and 5th in the 50 free (26.63). She then went to Junior Nationals and improved most of those times, including an 8:54.97 in the 800 free and a 4:18.87 in the 400 free. Only 1 other 16 & under American (Bella Sims) was as fast in both the 800 and the 50 free last season as Eaker was.

She was also the high school state championship runner-up in North Carolina Class 1A/2A (for the smallest high schools) in the 200 yard free in 1:50.74 and 4:56.94 – the two longest freestyle events on the schedule.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.83

100 free – 51.96

200 free – 1:49.69

500 free – 4:56.95

1000 free – 9:57.33

1650 free – 16:51.87

Tennessee has been rebuilding their women’s distance group over the last few years in a big way. Last year, freshman Sinclair Larson was 33rd at NCAAs in the 500 free, while sophomore Amanda Nunan was 37th in the 500 free and just-missed the points with a 16:04.41 for 17th place in the 1650 free. Larson will still be on campus to mentor Eaker when she arrives in 2021. Eaker will arrive alongside Junior National Team distance swimmer Summer Smith, who is also in the high school class of 2021, and middle-distance freestyler (and backstroker) Nicola Lane. The Volunteers also have a lot of very good 500 freestylers in the class of 2020, and most of them tend down to the 100 and 200 rather than up to the 1000 and 1650 freestyles. Right now, Eaker looks as though she could go either direction.

