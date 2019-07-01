Summer Juniors Qualifier Nicola Lane Verbally Commits to Tennessee for 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nicola Lane, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Centerville, Ohio, has verbally committed to the University of Tennessee for the 2020-21 school year and beyond.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at the University of Tennessee! Thank you to my parents, coaches, and teammates who have helped me get to this point in my career. Go Lady Vols!”

Lane is a rising senior at Centerville High School, south of Dayton. In prep swimming, she has made the podium in individual events every year at OHSAA Division 1 State Championships, placing:

5th in the 500 free as a freshman;

5th in the 500 free and 7th in the 100 back as a sophomore; and

3rd in the 100 back and 7th in the 200 free as a junior this past season.

She has also contributed to state-qualifying relays each year, swimming backstroke leadoff on the 4×50 medley and anchor on the 4×100 free.

Lane swims year-round for Ken Heis and the Mason Manta Rays. She has shifted her focus the past few years from open water and distance events to middle distance. While a perennial backstroke and freestyle specialist, her versatility in fly (PB 100 fly LCM = 1:04.08), and IM (PB 200 IM LCM = 2:22.39) events is gaining traction. A big-meet performer, some of her best times have come at Ohio State Championships (SCY 100 back = 54.83), Pro Swim Series (LCM 100 back = 1:03.85, 200 back = 2:17.74), Winter Juniors East (SCY 200 free = 1:49.54), and Speedo Junior Nationals (LCM 200 free = 2:06.70 and 400 free = 4:26.94).

Lane will suit up as a Lady Vol with fellow prospective members of the UT class of 2024 Annie Rimmer, Elle Caldow, Jasmine Rumley, Jordan Aurnou-Rhees, Katelyn Yule, and Margaret Marando.

Best Times (SCY / LCM):

100 free – 51.82 / 59.14 (Futures)

200 free – 1:49.54 (Futures) / 2:06.70 (Winter Juniors)

500/400 free – 4:54.21 / 4:26.94 (Futures)

100 back – 54.83 / 1:03.85 (Summer Juniors)

200 back – 1:57.93 / 2:17.74 (Summer Juniors)

