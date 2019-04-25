Flyer Margaret Marando Makes Verbal Commitment to Tennessee

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Margaret Marando from Dublin, Ohio has verbally committed to the University of Tennessee for 2020-21. The Scioto High School junior will join the Lady Vols with fellow class of 2024 commits Elle Caldow and Katelyn Yule.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee! A huge thanks to my family and coaches for supporting me through this process! Can’t wait to spend 4 years of my life in a place that feels like home! Go Vols!🍊 #rockytop”

Marando swims for Chris Hadden at United Swim Association and specializes mainly in butterfly and freestyle. Since the start of her junior year of high school she has improved her lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free, 50/100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. The 100/200 fly and 200 free came last month at the MAKO Senior Circuit Meet in which she won the 100 fly, was 3rd in the 100 free, 50 fly, and 200 fly, 4th in the 50 free, and 5th in the 200 free. Last summer she competed at Richmond Futures in the 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly. She made finals in both butterfly events (13th and 18th) and time-trialed the 100 free where she earned a new PB.

Tennessee’s top eight 100-flyers all went faster than 53.5 this season and the top 10 broke 55 seconds. Five 200 flyers were sub-2:00. When Marando shows up in Knoxville, she will just miss current juniors Erika Brown, Meghan Small and Stanzi Moseley but she will overlap with Trude Rothrock, Mallory Beil, Megan Sichterman, McKenna Morello, and Nikol Popov.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 54.70

200 fly – 2:00.85

50 free – 23.88

100 free – 51.97

