SwimMAC Carolina Hires Former UNC Assistant Sean Quinn

Former University of North Carolina assistant Sean Quinn has been announced as the newest addition to the staff of SwimMAC Carolina in nearby Charlotte. Quinn had served as a full-time assistant with the Tar Heels since the summer of 2016, and was still an assistant when head coach Rich DeSelm announced in March that he was resigning after being diagnosed with cancer.

At SwimMAC, Quinnn will lead the senior division at the Charlotte Latin School in the south end of the city, where he will directly coach the Senior 1 group at the site. He will also serve as a member of the club’s overall leadership team.

At UNC, Quinn worked primarily with the mid-distance and stroke groups. Prior to that, he spent 6 years as the head coach of the North Carolina Aquatic Club, during which time he was also a volunteer and part-time assistant at UNC. In total, he served for 16 years with the Tar Heels.

Quinn was named the 2015 North Carolina Swimming Coach of the Year and was a 2014-2015 USA Swimming National Team Coach as the coach of open water swimmer Chip Peterson. He also coached Madison Homovich on to the USA Swimming National Junior Team during his time with NCAC.

Quinn swam for SwimMAC Carolina starting at age 13 and eventually became an Olympic Trials finalist and a National Junior Team member. He is also a UNC alum, where he was a 2-time ACC Champion and the ACC Rookie of the Year as a freshman.

SwimMAC Carolina ranked 2nd behind only NCAP in the 2019 USA Swimming Club Excellence Program rankings.