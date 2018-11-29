Katelyn Yule Verbally Commits to Tennessee for 2020-21

Katelyn Yule, who hails from Folsom, California, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee for 2020-21.

“I am beyond honored to say I’ve verbally committed to the University of Tennessee! They have such an outstanding program and phenomenal coaches, I fell in love the moment I stepped on the pool deck. My favorite thing about the team would be the energy they bring to every meet, I feel like it’s really easy to swim fast when you’re having fun and cheering on your teammates. I am proud to be considered a lady vol and I can’t wait to swim for coach Matt and coach Ashley.”

Yule is a junior at Folsom High School; she swims year-round for Sierra Marlins Swim Team. As a freshman she finished 3rd in the 200 free (1:49.52) and 3rd in the 500 free (4:59.69) at the 2017 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championships. She didn’t compete as a sophomore. In club swimming she excels in 200s-and-up. At this summer’s Western Zone Senior Championships, she placed 8th in the 200 free, 17th in the 400 free, 10th in the 100 back, and 9th in the 200 back. At 2017 Winter Juniors West she competed in the 100 free, 500 free, and 100 back.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:58.90

100 back – 58.11

200 free – 1:49.40

500 free – 4:53.66

1000 free – 10:11.66