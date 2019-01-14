2x Virginia 6A State Champ Elle Caldow Verbally Commits to Tennessee

Elle Caldow from Virginia Beach, Virginia has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee for the 2020-21 school year and beyond. Caldow is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from First Colonial High School and Tide Swimming. She will join California’s Katelyn Yule in the class of 2024.

Caldow, in fact, spent the weekend in Knoxville. She competed at the Pro Swim Series and made finals in the 100/200/400m free and 50/100m back. Last month she was a Winter Juniors East, swimming the 50/100/200/500 free and 100/200 back. She had a particularly strong long course season last summer, culminating in a 14th in the 200 free at Speedo Junior Nationals and best times in the LCM 50 free (26.69), 100 free (57.24), 200 free (2:02.91), 100 back (1:04.00), and 200 back (2:19.32).

In her sophomore year high school season, Caldow won the 100 back (55.42) and placed 5th in the 200 free (1:50.02) at the 2018 VHSL Class 6 State Meet. She also contributed a 51.59 leg to the state-champion 400 free relay and a 23.92 leg to the 3rd-place 200 free relay.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and further my academic career at the University of Tennessee! I could not have gotten to this point without the support of my teammates, friends, family, and especially my parents, thank you guys so much! Can’t wait to be on such and amazing team with so many amazing people! Go Vols!!”

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.39

100 back – 53.75

200 back – 1:57.28

50 free – 23.52

100 free – 51.16

200 free – 1:47.24

500 free – 4:52.41