Virginia Captures Three ACC Performer of the Week Honors

Courtesy: Virginia Athletics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.- Senior Zach Fong (Moorestown, N.J.), junior Morgan Hill (Olney, Md.) and junior Sydney Dusel (Naperville, Ill.) were named ACC Performers of the Week, as announced by the conference office on Monday (Jan. 14). The Cavalier athletes led the No. 16 Virginia men’s swimming and diving team and No. 11 women’s swimming and diving team to victory over the weekend as both programs swept Tennessee (Jan. 11) and Virginia Tech (Jan. 12) in dual meets.

Fong set a school and Aquatic and Fitness Center record in Saturday’s meet against Virginia Tech, swimming a time of 45.53 in the 100-yard butterfly. His time in the event ranks fourth nationally and second among ACC swimmers. Over the course of the weekend, he captured four individual first-place finishes, including his win in the 100-yard butterfly against Virginia Tech. Fong placed first in the 200-yard butterfly (1:46.47) and 100-yard butterfly (47.59) against No. 11 Tennessee before pacing the 200-yard butterfly (1:45.55) against the Hokies. Fong also aided the men’s 200-yard medley relay to a victory against both the Volunteers (1:27.76) and Hokies (1:27.43).

Hill was a member of two Aquatic and Fitness Center record setting relay teams, helping the 200-yard medley relay (1:38.22) and the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:30.13) to a first-place finish against No. 5 Tennessee while setting the pool standard. Individually she recorded four first-place finishes, pacing the 50-yard freestyle (22.47) and 100-yard freestyle (48.55) against the Volunteers, while winning the 200-yard freestyle (1:46.98) and 100-yard butterfly (53.18) against the Hokies. Hill concluded her weekend with a win in both the 200-yard medley relay (1:38.83) and the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:21.38) against Virginia Tech.

Dusel went undefeated on the boards over the weekend. She set a pool record on Friday with a score of 357.15 on the 3m board, before topping the record on Saturday, tying teammate Kylie Towbin (New Canaan, Conn.) with a score of 367.50. On the 1m board, Dusel recorded a score of 319.73 and 315.45 against Tennessee and Virginia Tech, respectively, pacing both events.

Virginia will return to action in two weeks, competing on the road against North Carolina (Jan. 25) and NC State (Jan. 26).