FSU’s Davidson Named ACC Male Diver of the Week

Courtesy: Florida State Athletics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State sophomore Joshua Davidson was selected as the ACC Male Diver of the Week on Monday following his performances last week.

Davidson produced two dominating victories on 1-meter, winning both events by a combined total of 70.60 points.

“Josh just keeps getting better,” FSU head diving coach John Proctor said. “He’s worked very hard this year and I’m excited to see him perform during the championship part of the season.”

After finishing third on 3-meter on Thursday against Incarnate Word, Davidson bounced back on 1-meter, winning by a score of 346.45 while competing in temperatures in the 40’s.

Following Thursday’s meet, the divers traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to compete against No. 18 Alabama and Miami on Friday.

Davidson won 1-meter by a total of 360.65 in a field that featured multiple All-Americans. The Tomball, Texas native also took fifth on 3-meter with a score of 334.95.

This is the first ACC Diver of the Week honor this season for Davidson and third of his career.

The Seminoles will host their final meet of the season on Jan. 26 by welcoming FAU at the Morcom Aquatics Center at 10 a.m.