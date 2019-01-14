It Appears Speedo Is Dropping A New Techsuit

The 2019 Pro Swim Series kicked off in Knoxville, Tennessee. Coming off of intense holiday training elite swimmers unleashed a few fast swims. This early in the season most athletes are building more base-work and stress-testing their speed and endurance. A select few, Speedo USA Athletes, were also testing new tech. Olympic stars Ryan Murphy, Kathleen Baker and Kevin Cordes were clearly racing in new tech suits. No official word yet from Speedo on this new tech, but we will keep you posted as new information is released. This is what our photographer, Mike Lewis, captured in Knoxville:

Speedo is a SwimSwam partner.