Top 20 (+7!) Quotes from the Knoxville Pro Swim (Video)

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES- KNOXVILLE

January 9-12, 2018

Alan Jones Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

50m (LCM) pool

Meet information

Live stream

Live results

While this may not have been the most well-attended Pro Series Swim stop ever, the lack of depth didn’t preclude some fast swimming at the top end of things.

Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel dropped a 53.42 in the 100 free, the final event of the evening, that’s the fastest time she’s ever done at a PSS, or any other in-season meet for that matter. Her previous in-season best was a 53.66 from the 2017 Mesa stop of the PSS.

However, the last time she swam a 100 free LCM in January was in 2014. That actually predates the Pro Swim Series, as she recorded that time of 54.60 at what was still known then as the Austin Grand Prix. She graduated high school that year, and started college at Stanford that fall, partially explaining the depth of January long course swims since then.

Her best time that summer was a 53.60, done at Nationals. A similar one second drop this year from January to summer would put her at 52.60, faster than her gold medal time from the Rio Olympics, but a few tenths her slower than her overall personal best of 52.27 from the 2017 World Championships.

