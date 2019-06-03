Flyer Jordan Aurnou-Rhees Makes 2020 Verbal Commitment to Tennessee

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jordan Aurnou-Rhees, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Columbus, Ohio, has verbally committed to the University of Tennessee for 2020-21. She will suit up with fellow prospective members of the class of 2024 Annie Rimmer, Elle Caldow, Jasmine Rumley, Katelyn Yule, and Margaret Marando.

“I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career for the University of Tennessee!! Feeling very blessed and grateful for all the love and support I have received from my family, my coaches, and my teammates! Can’t wait to call this place my home starting in fall of 2020 :)) #GOVOLS #ladyvols #rockytop 🧡🍊🧡”

Aurnou-Rhees is a junior at Columbus School for Girls, where she swims for Brian Botzman. She is a three-time OHSAA Division 2 State Champion, having won the 200 free relay in state-record time during her freshman season, the 100 fly (54.47) her sophomore year, and the 100 fly (55.23) her junior year. She was also runner-up in the 200 IM (2:02.71) at the 2019 Division 2 State Meet this season.

She swims year-round for Kyle Goodrich at the Ohio State Swim Club, and while she specializes in fly and IM, she is a versatile athlete who shows potential in free and breast. She improved her PBs in the 100/200 free and 100 breast this spring. At Winter Juniors East, she competed in the 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM. She kicked off long-course season at Indy Sectionals in March, going best times in the LCM 200 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM and finaling in the 100 fly (12th) and 200 IM (13th).

Aurnou-Rhees will be joining arguably one of the deepest butterfly groups in the country in Knoxville. Besides Erika Brown, who became the second-fastest 100 butterflyer of all time at the 2019 SEC Championships, Tennessee had seven more sub-54s on its squad this past season: Meghan Small, Maddy Banic, Stanzi Moseley, Trude Rothrock, Mallory Beil, Megan Sichterman and Carrie Johnson. Senior Banic and juniors Small, Moseley and Johnson will be gone when she gets there, but Aurnou-Rhees will have two years of overlap with Rothrock and Beil and one with Sichterman. The Lady Vols also had 8 sub-2 minute 200 IMers, of which she will overlap with Alexis Yager, Danika Katzer, Nikol Popov, Rothrock, and Sinclair Larson.

Top SCY times:

50 fly – 24.78

100 fly – 54.47

200 IM – 2:01.96

50 breast – 29.68

100 breast – 1:05.20

50 free – 23.85

100 free – 51.27

