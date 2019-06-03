Leah Smith: “We kinda have been getting wrecked the last 3 weeks” (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

With one of the most anticipated races of the evening, Hali Flickinger and Katinka Hosszu went at in the first 100 of the race. Kelsi Dahlia used her sprint speed to keep up with the duo but faltered in the remaining half of the race. In the final 50, Flickinger was a body length ahead of the Iron Lady and could not be stopped.

Flickinger finished with a 2:06.40, now the fastest time in the world. Flickinger’s time also was faster than Hosszu’s Budapest time of 2:06.62.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

Swimming her first race of the night, 18-year-old Canadian Penny Oleksiak had fresh energy and dominated the 200 free with a 1:57.18. After taking fourth in the 200 fly, Leah Smith picked up a silver just less than a second behind Oleksiak with a 1:57.84. After valiant efforts earlier in the night, Sarah Sjostrom took third with a 1:57.92

Currently, Sjostrom has the third fastest-time in the world this year with a 1:55.39. Oleksiak and Smith both fall in the top 25 times in the world with their respective season bests of 1:56.92 and 1:57.54.