3-Sport Standout Jasmine Rumley Verbally Commits to Swim for Tennessee

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jasmine Rumley from Ames, Iowa has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee for 2020-21, joining Annie Rimmer, Elle Caldow, Katelyn Yule, and Margaret Marando in the class of 2024. Rumley is an outstanding athlete who excels in track, softball, and swimming. Had it not been for injuries, Rumley might have continued to play softball or run track at a Division I program. She was a power hitter and a lightning-fast base stealer on the Hawkettes’ softball team as an eighth-grader, and she was one of the top long jumpers and sprinters in the state as a freshman at Ankeny Senior High School. But in the end, her passion for swimming won out and Rumley became the Iowa state sprint champion as a sophomore. She won the 50 free (22.93) and was runner-up in the 100 free (50.66) at the 2017 IGHSAU State Swimming and Diving Meet. She also anchored the winning 200 free relay (22.26) and the third-place 400 free relay (50.22). This past season she repeated her state title in the 50 (22.64) and again finished second in the 100 (49.77) but was .02 behind the winner (Missou commit Amy Feddersen).

In club swimming, Rumley represents Greater Des Moines YMCA. She won the YMCA National Title in the 50 free and tied for third in the 100 free at 2019 YMCA Short Course National Championships. Her top SCY 50 free time comes from high school regional competition, where she went 22.29. In March, she clocked a 25.96 in the LCM 50 free at PSS Des Moines and qualified for 2020 Olympic Trials; she also went a best time in the 100m free (59.17). Rumley has a Winter Nats cut in the 100 free and a Winter Juniors cut in the 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 22.29

100 free – 49.77

100 fly – 55.73

100 back – 57.21

The Vols will be in need of a sprint free reload in 2020-21. Maddy Banic graduated this year, and Erika Brown and Stanzi Moseley will be seniors next year. Rumley will overlap one year with Bailey Grinter. Her best 50 time would have put her in the top 5 on the Vols’ lineup in 2018-19 and given her a spot in the B final at 2019 SEC Championships.

One of Ankeny's most decorated swimmers is going to be a Tennessee Vol!! Congrats Jazzie!!!! @IGHSAU @AnkenyFanatic pic.twitter.com/PsWhdiHy1X — Ankeny High School (@Ankeny_Hawks) May 8, 2019

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.