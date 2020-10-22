Michigan Nabs #12 Logan Zucker of SwimMAC for Fall 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

SwimMAC’s Logan Zucker, #12 on our Top HS Boys of 2022, has handed a verbal commitment to Michigan’s class of 2026. Zucker is a junior at Davidson Day School.

I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swim career at the university of Michigan! Thank you to all of my friends, family, and coaches who have helped me get to where I am today. Go blue!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.82

100 free – 45.67

200 free – 1:37.99

500 free – 4:26.11

1000 free – 9:23.04

1650 free – 15:32.73

100 fly – 49.11

200 IM – 1:51.95

400 IM – 3:53.34

Zucker is one of the top mid-distance guys in the class, and he went from 1:39.7 and 4:29 as a freshman to 1:37.9 and 4:26 as a sophomore. Since the pandemic hit the United States, Zucker has returned to racing and his lifetime bests in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly and 200 IM were all done in the last couple months.

Zucker is the reigning North Carolina Independent HS Div. III State Champion in the 100 fly (49.44), while he won the state title in the 200 IM (1:53.91) in 2019 as a freshman.

Last summer, at the 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals, Zucker scored in the 1500m free (15:47.63) at 13th and the 400m IM (4:29.63) at 19th. He followed that up with a 13th-place effort in the 1650 free at the 2019 Winter Junior Championships – East.

Michigan has a storied distance program, with NCAA champion Felix Auboeck and All-American Ricardo Vargas being two of the latest examples. Current freshmen Wyatt Davis and Jake Mitchell are both fantastic mid-distance freestylers (and Mitchell is more of a true distance swimmer), and they’ll overlap with Zucker for two seasons. Connor Hunt, a top 20 HM, is another distance talent who will join Michigan in fall 2021 with their class of 2025.

Zucker joins sprinter Lucas Hodgson in Michigan’s class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

