Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 10/22/20

n our Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate the swimmers of every age and experience level by profiling several young swimmers and their recent results.

Jonny Marshall, 15, Firestone Akron Swim Team (FAST-LE): In Ohio, 15-year-old Marshall hit two personal bests. Marshall broke 50 seconds for the first time ever in the 100-yard fly, going 49.53. He also cut almost a second and a half with a 46.56 in the 100-yard free.

Avery Henke, 15, Crawfish Aquatics (CRAW-LA): In Louisiana, Henke hit four personal-best times at an intrasquad for Crawfish Aquatics. Henke dropped almost seven and a half seconds to go 1:44.09 in the 200-yard free and nearly seven seconds to go 4:54.89 in the 500 free. In the 200, that was his first time under 1:50 and in the 500, his first swim under five minutes.

Sophia Sunwoo, 13, Bellevue Club Swim Team (BC-PN): swimming a short course meters meet in Washington 13-year-old Sunwoo went 57.54 in the 100-meter free to cut almost two full seconds. She also hit personal bests in the 100 back (1:04.45), 100 breast (1:19.21), 100 fly (1:06.17) and 200 IM (2:24.69).

Lily Christianson, 14, Irish Aquatics (IA-IN): In Indiana, 14-year-old Christianson hit personal bests in the 100 breast (1:04.15), 200 breast (2:20.50) and 200 IM (2:05.85) in short course yards. The 200 breast was a notable time drop of more than nine seconds from her previous best, and the IM was a four-second drop.