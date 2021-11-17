Arizona High School D1 Swimmer of the Year Jack Luken Commits to Michigan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Phoenix, Arizona’s Jack Luken has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at the University of Michigan beginning in the fall of 2022.

“I’m thrilled to announce my commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at the University of Michigan! I’m excited to join a team of hardworking athletes next fall. Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who’ve helped me along the way. GO BLUE!!! 〽️”

A senior at Desert Vista High School, Luken won the 200 free (1:38.62) and 500 free (4:28.23) at the 2021 Arizona AIA Division I Boys Swimming and Diving Championships earlier this month. It was a repeat performance in the 500; last year he claimed the state title with 4:34.05 and came in third in the 200 free with 1:42.10, both of which were PBs at the time. Luken is a two-time captain of his high school swim team and has been voted MVP two times by his high school coaches. He is also a three-time Tempe All-City Athlete recipient.

Luken does his year-round swimming with Gold Medal Swim Club. He is a Winter US Open qualifier in the 200/400/800/1500 free and a Futures qualifier in the 200 fly. He won the 200 (1:52.53), 400 (4:00.12), and 1500 free (15:53.55) and was runner-up in the 800 free (8:25.32) at West Fargo Futures this summer. He also placed 12th in the final of the 100 free (53.19) and earned PBs in all the distances. A week later he competed at Speedo Summer Championships-West and came in eighth in the 800 free with a new PB of 8:19.15.

Most of his best performances in SCY came at Four Corner Sectionals last spring, where he placed fifth in the 1650 free, seventh in the 500 free, and 16th in the 200 free.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:37.16

500 free – 4:30.45

200 free – 1:39.96

100 free – 46.51

200 fly – 1:53.29

Luken will join the Wolverines in the class of 2026 with fellow commits Logan Zucker, Matthew Kroll, Kevin Maas, Lucas Hodgson, Ozan Kalafat, and Tyler Ray. He’ll join a distance group led by Jake Mitchell, Connor Hunt, Yugo Tsukikawa, Juan Ceresa, and Jack Callan.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

