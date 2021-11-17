Best of the Rest Backstroker Will Thompson (2023) Verbals to UVA

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Chapel Hill, North Carolina native Will Thompson has announced his plans to eschew his hometown Tar Heels and swim at the University of Virginia in the class of 2027.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at the University of Virginia. I would like to thank God, my family, coaches, friends, and teachers that have helped me get to this point. I am truly blessed and can’t wait to be a part of the UVA family. GO HOOS! 🔶⚔️🔷”

Thompson is a junior at Carrboro High School. He swims year-round with TAC Titans and specializes in backstroke, for which he was named to the “Best of the Rest” section of our Way Too Early list of top boys recruits from the high school class of 2023.

As a sophomore at last year’s NCHSAA 1A/2A Swimming and Diving State Championships, Thompson was runner-up in the 100 free (46.58) and came in fourth in the 100 back (49.96). He led off the state-champion 200 medley relay (23.45 backstroke) and anchored the winning 400 free relay (46.66), all of which contributed to Carrboro’s team title.

Thompson does his club swimming with TAC Titans. He is an Olympic Trials Wave I qualifier in the 100 back and a Winter US Open qualifier in the 200 back and 50/100 free. He wrapped up long course season with a slew of best times at Huntsville Futures. There, he placed third in the 50 free (23.35), third in the 100 free (51.43), third in the 100 back (56.70), and sixth in the 200 back (2:05.55).

Thompson recently updated his PBs in his four best events at the TAC Titans Big Southern Classic. He won the 50 free and 100 back, was runner-up in the 200 back and took fourth in the 100 free.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:46.37

100 back – 48.30

50 back – 23.45

100 fly – 49.99

200 free – 1:40.75

100 free – 45.28

50 free – 20.66

Thompson is slated to join the Cavaliers in the class of 2027 with Simon Lins, Hayden Bellotti, Noah Dyer, Zachary Larrick, and Bobby Dinunzio. It took 47.50/1:45.29 to score in the backstroke events at 2021 ACC Men’s Championships.

