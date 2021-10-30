11 Simon Lins, Top 50-Freestyler in Class of 2023, Verbals to UVA

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Simon Lins from Piedmont, California has made a verbal commitment to the University of Virginia’s class of 2027.

“I am humbled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at University of Virginia. I want to thank my parents, coaches, and God for helping me get this far. I know I’ll be in good hands and I’m extremely excited for what the future holds. GO HOOS⚔️”

Lins is ranked #11 on our Way Too Early list of top-20 recruits from the high school class of 2023. He is a junior at Piedmont High School and does his year-round swimming with Piedmont Swim Team. He had a breakout meet in March at St. George Sectionals, where he went from 21.0 to 20.1 in the 50 free to log the fastest time in the high school class of 2023. He placed third in the 50 free and eighth in the 100 fly, and left Utah with new times in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 back (50.68), and 200 back (1:56.48).

In long course season, Lins had a strong showing at the California-Nevada Summer Sectional Meet in Roseville. There, he came in third in the 50 free, fifth in the 100 free, and 12th in the 100 fly, updating his LCM times in the 50 free (23.44), 100 free (51.61), 200 free (1:55.92), 100 back (1:00.98), 100 fly (56.20), and 200 IM (2:14.65).

Best Times:

50 free – 20.11

100 free – 44.85

100 fly – 48.99

200 free – 1:40.65

Virginia has also had verbal commitment to the class of 2027 from #12 Hayden Bellotti, “Honorable Mention” Bobby Dinunzio, and “Best of the Rest” nominees Noah Dyer and Zachary Larrick.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster