6’7” Freestyler Rob Alexy (2023) Sends Verbal Commitment to Cal

Delbarton School junior Rob Alexy has announced his intention to swim and study at the University of California, Berkeley beginning in the fall of 2023. He will join his brother Jack Alexy, currently a freshman on the Golden Bears’ roster. The brothers, who are both 6’7”, will overlap two years.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to the University of California Berkeley! Cal has that perfect combination of world-class swimming and academic rigor that will prepare me for a life beyond my college days. I would like to thank Coaches Durden and Kreitler for providing me with this fantastic opportunity and making me a permanent member of the Cal family. I also would like to thank my family, all of my present and former coaches, teammates, training partners, and friends for forming me into the person and athlete I am today. Go Bears!!! 🐻💛💙”

Alexy lives in Mendham, New Jersey and swims year-round with the Greater Somerset County YMCA. He specializes in the short to middle end of the freestyle range, with Summer Juniors cuts in the 50/100 free and Winter Juniors cuts in the 200/500 free.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 21.35

100 free – 45.75

200 free – 1:39.06

500 free – 4:29.85

Alexy finaled in all four distances at the 2021 Middle Atlantic LSC Virtual Swimming Festival in April, picking up a PB in the 500 free. This summer, he updated his LCM times in the 50 free (23.82) and 400 free (4:12.19) at the YMCA Long Course Festival where he placed 3rd in the 50, 2nd in the 100 free, 4th in the 200 free, and 11th in the 400. He wrapped up long course season at Speedo Summer Championships-East with PB in the 100 free (51.86), 200 free (1:55.76), and 100 back (1:02.43). He finaled in the 50 free (22nd), 100 free (19th), and 200 free (31st).

Alexy will join a sprint group at Cal that includes his brother Jack, Bjorn Seeliger, and Matthew Jensen, all of whom will still be there when he arrives in the fall of 2023.

