Michigan Snags Verbal Commitment from MAC Breaststroker Matthew Kroll (2022)

Matthew Kroll from Concord, North Carolina has made a verbal commitment to the University of Michigan to swim in the class of 2026. He wrote on social media:

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Michigan! I would like to thank the UM coaching staff for their enthusiasm in me and their attention to detail. I was also encouraged by the team’s devotion to each other and to their community. Additionally, I am proud to have the opportunity to study at one of the most prestigious colleges in the nation. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for helping me get to where I am today and I am looking forward to the future! GO BLUE 〽️”

Kroll is a junior at Cannon School and a year-round swimmer at SwimMAC Carolina. He specializes in breaststroke and made our “Best of the Rest” section on our recent re-rank of the top boys recruits from the high school class of 2022. Kroll also swims free and IM, and at the 2021 North Carolina Independent Schools Division I State Championship in February, he won both the 100 breast (55.86) and 500 free (4:38.03). He also swam breast (25.28) on the 4th-place 200 medley relay and led off (22.08) the runner-up 200 free relay. His 100 breast time broke the state and meet records, previously set by Bode Ringenbach with 56.37 in 2020.

Kroll had a strong showing in December at the North Carolina Swimming 18&U Winter Championships. He placed 3rd in the 100/200 breaststrokes and earned lifetime bests in both, as well as in the 200/400 IM. This spring, he added PBs in the long course meters version of all four events.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 55.09

200 breast – 1:58.66

200 IM – 1:53.42

400 IM – 4:00.87

Top LCM times

100 breast – 1:03.82

200 breast – 2:20.27

200 IM –– 2:13.75

400 IM – 4:45.48

Kroll will suit up for the Wolverines with fellow class of 2026 verbal commits Logan Zucker, Lucas Hodgson, and Ozan Kalafat. Kroll and Kalafat will help fill the hole when breaststrokers Will Chan (50.95/1:53.27), Mason Hunter (51.93/1:54.15), and AJ Bornstein (53.21/1:54.42) graduate. They will join Jack McCurdy (54.24/1:58.35), who will still be in Ann Arbor in the fall of 2022.

