Hawkeyes’ NCAA Qualifier Mallory Jump Transfers to Wisconsin for 2021-22

Mallory Jump has decided to transfer to the University of Wisconsin, her third school in as many years. The 2019 Saint Charles North High School graduate began her collegiate career at Purdue in the fall of 2019. Not feeling it was the right fit, she transferred to Iowa for her second year. Then, just before the season began, Iowa announced it would be cutting the swimming and diving program at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

Nevertheless, Jump remained focused on her goal to break the Hawkeyes’ record in the 100 fly and eventually qualified for the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships. At NCAAs, she competed in the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM. She tied her PB in the 100 fly (52.30) and placed 22nd in prelims. In the 200 fly, she notched a PB of 1:58.09 for 37th. And in the 200 IM, she went 1:59.32, just off her PB from 2021 B1G Championships, and came in 43rd in prelims. At the conference meet this season, she tied for 6th in the 100 fly (52.81), placed 18th in the 100 breast (1:01.49), and finished 10th in the 200 IM (1:58.93). She also time-trialed the 100 fly and 200 fly and clocked a NCAA B cut of 1:58.67 in the latter.

At Purdue, she established Purdue freshman records in the 100 back (54.36), 100 fly (53.51), and 200 IM (1:59.70).

More recently, Jump went a lifetime-best 1:00.22 in the 100m fly in May, qualifying for Olympic Trials Wave I.

Jump has also had strong performances in backstroke and breaststroke. Her top SCY times include:

100 fly – 52.30

200 fly – 1:58.09

50 back – 25.67

100 back – 54.35

200 back – 1:57.06

100 breast – 1:01.49

200 IM – 1:58.93

Jump would have been the Badgers’ top 100 butterflyer in 2020-21. She will replace graduating Alex Reddington who went 53.15/1:57.88 this season. Wisconsin’s incoming freshman class will include Abby Carlson, Abby Wanezek, Ally Silvestri, Katie McClintock, Mackenzie McConagha, Natalie Bercutt, Paige McKenna, and Sophie Fiske.