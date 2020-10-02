Wisconsin Keeps Sprinter Abby Wanezek In-State for Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Elmbrook Swim Club’s Abby Wanezek is staying local with a verbal commitment to join Wisconsin’s class of 2026. Wanezek is a junior at Brookfield East High School, just outside of Milwaukee, Wisc.

I’m so humbled and excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Wisconsin!! I’m so grateful for my family, friends, and coaches who have encouraged me along the way! Can’t wait to be a Badger!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.11

100 free – 50.35

200 free – 1:52.30

50 back – 24.95

100 back – 54.20

200 back – 1:57.82

100 fly – 55.70

Wanezek was the Wisconsin HS Division I runner-up last season in both the 50 free (23.11) and 100 back (54.46). She also led off Brookfield East’s title-winning and state record-breaking 200 medley relay in a 24.95 and anchored their runner-up 400 free relay with a 50.02.

Since the start of the pandemic in the United States, Wanezek has raced a couple of club meets and returned to the water for the fall high school season. She nearly hit a lifetime best in the 100 free in long course in August, going 57.75 to come just .05 from that mark. She was also close to a best in the 100 back with a 1:04.05 at that meet.

Wanezek was 23.31 anchoring Brookfield East’s 200 medley relay at the Spartan Invitational in September, which combined for a 1:43.17; they are already tenths away from their state-record performance from last season.

Wisconsin’s women finished fifth in the conference at the 2020 Big Ten Championships. Backstroke has been a signature strength for the Badgers since Beata Nelson set American records in her time with the program, and current freshman and Olympic hopeful Phoebe Bacon is the latest backstroke juggernaut to lead the roster. Wanezek would’ve made the 100 back B-final and 200 back C-final at the 2020 Big Ten Champs.

Wanezek joins #16 Blair Stoneburg in Wisconsin’s class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.