Madi Wilson Hits Lifetime Best, South Aussie 100 Free Record

2020 SOUTH AUSTRALIA SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, October 2nd – Sunday, October 4th

SAALC, Oaklands Park, SA, AUS

SCM (25m)

Results

While competing on day 1 of the 2020 South Australia Short Course Championships, 26-year-old Madi Wilson fired off a new state record in the women’s short course meters 100 freestyle.

Posting a time of 52.13 in the timed final, Wilson’s mark overtook the previous record of 52.29 she put on the books juts this past July. At that ‘Diving Back In’ meet, Wilson split 25.18/27.01, while tonight she was 25.21/26.92 for the gold. She remains Australia’s 7th fastest performer all-time in the SCM format of this women’s 100 free.

Wilson also topped the women’s 400m free field here, logging a time of 4:07.47.

Teammates Travis Mahoney and Leiston Pickett also got wet on day 1 here at Oaklands Park. The former topped the men’s 200m back by over 13 seconds with an outing of 1:56.09 while the latter got her hand on the wall first in the women’s 200m breast in 2:32.56.

As a reminder, Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers is not competing here, most likely due to his injury revealed last month. He cited the injury as the reason why he was dropping out of season 2 of the International Swimming League (ISL) while other Aussies withdrew due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.