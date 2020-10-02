Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Wang Shun Hits Another 1:56 200 IM To Close Out Chinese C’ships

2020 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • September 26th – October 2nd
  • Qingdao, China
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results via Asian Media

The 2020 Chinese Swimming Championships wrapped up from Qingdao tonight, with the theme of faster swims coming in the prelims holding true through this final session.

For instance, in the men’s 200m IM heats, Wang Shun roared to the wall in a time of 1:56.27 to put the world on notice. Come tonight’s final, however, the Olympic medalist was slightly slower, still registering a head-turning 1:56.83 as the only sub-2:01 swimmer of the field.

Zhang Yifan got to the wall first in the women’s 200m fly, posting a super speedy 2:06.99. That beat out the top-seeded Yu Liyan, who followed up her 2:06.83 heats swim with a slower 2:08.08 tonight for silver.

Zhang Ziyang got it done in the men’s 1500m free with a winning effort of 15:13.37. With a decreased number of meets on the books due to the coronavirus pandemic, Zhang now checks-in as the #1 swimmer in the world in this event.

2020-2021 LCM Men 1500 Free

FuruhataJPN
Kaisheng
09/13
15:36.33
2Naoki
Niwano		JPN15:41.2909/13
3Blagoy
Panayotov		BUL15:49.4109/04
4Radostin
Krastev		BUL15:54.0309/04
View Top 5»

Finally, as for the mixed medley relay that broke the World Record in the heats, the same combination of Xu Yiaju, Yan Zibei, Zhang Yufei, and Yang Junxuan still took gold but were nearly a second slower. This morning they hit a WR of 3:38.41 while tonight they clinched gold in 3:39.40.

Splits this evening included 52.78 for Xu Jiayu (52.45 in AM), 58.37 for Yan (57.96 in AM), 55.44 for Zhang (55.32 in AM), and 52.81 for Yang (52.68 in AM).

