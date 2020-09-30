Wisconsin Lands #16 Blair Stoneburg to Kick Off 2026 Class

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Treasure Coast Aquatics’ Blair Stoneburg has verbally committed to Wisconsin for fall 2022. Stoneburg, ranked #16 in the high school class of 2022, is a junior at Jensen Beach High School in Florida and a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic pursuits at the University of Wisconsin-Madison! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me through this process. I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing team and university! Go Badgers!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.09

100 free – 49.35

200 free – 1:45.64

500 free – 4:40.99

1650 free – 16:14.60

100 fly – 53.78

200 fly – 1:59.66

Stoneburg is the reigning Florida 2A 200 free and 100 fly champion, and she won the 3A title in the 100 free in fall 2018 as a freshman before Jensen Beach re-classed to 2A. At the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, Stoneburg placed fifth in the 500 free (4:49.26/4:46.96 in prelims) and ninth in the 200 free (1:47.71). She was also 12th in both the 50 free (23.20) and 100 free (50.37), considerable jumps after she hadn’t reached finals in any event at the 2018 edition of the meet.

Since the pandemic began, Stoneburg’s stock as a recruit has only increased. At Treasure Coast Aquatics’ August intrasquad, she put up a massive swim in the 500 free, clocking a 4:40.99 to dust her old best of 4:46.96 from Winter Juniors. She also went a 1:59.66 in the 200 fly, a lifetime best by over two seconds. Her 500 free time moved her into the top 30 all-time in 15-16 age group history.

At TCA’s Triangle Meet just a few weeks ago, Stoneburg hit more lifetime bests, going 1:45.64 in the 200 free and 16:14.60 in the mile. It was a 30-second drop for Stoneburg in the mile, and if we were to re-rank the class right now, Stoneburg would probably fall somewhere in the top eight (her yards times are very similar to #4 Claire Tuggle, a UVA commit).

Last season, Stoneburg would’ve been Wisconsin’s top 500 freestyler by over two seconds as well as their top miler, and she would’ve made 2020 NCAAs in both events. Her sprint free and butterfly times would’ve also put her towards the top of the Badger roster last year, too. At the 2020 Big Ten Championships, Stoneburg would’ve been top eight in the 200/500/1650 free, while she would’ve made the 100 fly and 100 free B-finals and the 200 fly C-final.

Stoneburg is the first verbal commit for the Wisconsin women’s class of 2026.

