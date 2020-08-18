UVA Women Jump Into ’22 Recruiting with Verbal Commitment from #4 Claire Tuggle

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Claire Tuggle from Mariposa, California, the #4 recruit on our Way Too Early list of girls from the high school class of 2022, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Virginia’s class of 2026.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Virginia. It is such a blessing to be able to continue my academic and athletic career at a collegiate level. I want to thank all the friends, family and coaches that helped me reach this point. GO HOOS💙🧡⚔️”

Tuggle will be a junior at Clovis North High School this fall; she swims year-round with Santa Maria Swim Club. She shows incredible versatility in her long course events; she is an Olympic Trials qualifier in the 200/400/1500m free with times of 1:58.21/4:07.85/16:39.04 and a Summer Nationals qualifier in the 100m free (56.20), 800m free (8:37.27), 200m IM (2:15.02), and 400m IM (4:44.81).

In high school swimming, she won the 200 free (1:46.19) and 500 free (4:42.42) as a freshman at 2019 CIF Central Section Championships. A week later she won the 500 (4:41.60) and placed 2nd in the 200 (1:46.04) at the California State Meet. Her sophomore season was canceled this spring due to COVID.

Tuggle had a big long course season in 2019, competing first at Phillips 66 Nationals (6th in the 200 free, 4th in the 400 free, and 23rd in the 200 IM), then at Junior Nationals (1st in the 800 free, 20th in prelims of the 200 fly), and finally at FINA World Junior Championships in Budapest. There, she racked up points for Team USA with a gold medal on the 4×200 free relay (1:58.39 anchor). Individually, she placed 6th in the 200 free and 7th in the 400 free.

While her LCM performances have dwarfed her SCY swims to date, she is still the top 200/500/1000 freestyler in the class. That said, she also has the range eventually to be a relay threat for UVA on the one hand, and a NCAA scorer in the mile on the other.

Best Times:

100 free – 49.43

200 free – 1:44.96

500 free – 4:41.36

1000 free – 9:41.96

1650 free – 17:41.17

200 fly – 1:59.55

400 IM – 4:16.91

200 IM – 1:59.62

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.