16 Recruit Blair Stoneburg Drops 6-Tenths in 200 Free; 30 Seconds in 1650 Free

2020 TCA Triangle Invitational

September 12, 2020

Sailfish Splash Aquatics Center, Stuart, Florida

Short course yards (25 yard) Pool

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 TCA Triangle Invitational”

High school junior Blair Stoneburg, SwimSwam’s 16th-ranked recruit in the class of 2022, swam a new lifetime best in her primary event, the 200 yard free, on Saturday at a one-day tri-meet in South Florida.

The event brought together Treasure Coast Aquatics, Gulf Coast Swim Team, and the River Rats Swim Team for a two-session meet with 13 & overs swimming first, followed by the younger age groups.

Stoneburg’s swims were the highlight of the meet, starting with a 1:45.64 in the 200 yard free.

That undercuts her previous best time of 1:46.25 that was swum at the Florida 2A High School State Championship meet in the fall.

This is her 3rd sanctioned meet since returning to competition in August after coronavirus quarantines eased, but it’s the first time where she’s swum this 200 free. She did go a best time in the 500 free in mid-August, swimming 4:40.99.

Stoneburg’s new personal best in the 200 free came in a more aggressive swim. She was 4-tenths ahead of her pace at the halfway mark and almost a second ahead at the 150. She paid for that a little on the final 50, but had enough margin to still easily beat her old best time.

50m 100m 150m 200m Total Time Previous PB 24.37 26.94 27.94 27.00 1:46.25 New PB 24.20 26.70 27.39 27.35 1:45.64

She now jumps to rank 40th all-time in the 15-16 girls’ age group in the 200 free.

Stoneburg followed that swim with a win and best time in the 1650 free of 16:14.60. That knocks more than 30 seconds off her previous best time of 16:45.14 that she swam at a club meet in January of this year. She now ranks 62nd all-time in the age group in that event.

That gives her another time that would have earned an invite to the 2020 NCAA Championship meet.

Other Noteworthy Results from Saturday: