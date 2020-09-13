16 Recruit Blair Stoneburg Drops 6-Tenths in 200 Free; 30 Seconds in 1650 Free

2020 TCA Triangle Invitational
- September 12, 2020
- Sailfish Splash Aquatics Center, Stuart, Florida
- Short course yards (25 yard) Pool
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 TCA Triangle Invitational”
High school junior Blair Stoneburg, SwimSwam’s 16th-ranked recruit in the class of 2022, swam a new lifetime best in her primary event, the 200 yard free, on Saturday at a one-day tri-meet in South Florida.
The event brought together Treasure Coast Aquatics, Gulf Coast Swim Team, and the River Rats Swim Team for a two-session meet with 13 & overs swimming first, followed by the younger age groups.
Stoneburg’s swims were the highlight of the meet, starting with a 1:45.64 in the 200 yard free.
That undercuts her previous best time of 1:46.25 that was swum at the Florida 2A High School State Championship meet in the fall.
This is her 3rd sanctioned meet since returning to competition in August after coronavirus quarantines eased, but it’s the first time where she’s swum this 200 free. She did go a best time in the 500 free in mid-August, swimming 4:40.99.
Stoneburg’s new personal best in the 200 free came in a more aggressive swim. She was 4-tenths ahead of her pace at the halfway mark and almost a second ahead at the 150. She paid for that a little on the final 50, but had enough margin to still easily beat her old best time.
|50m
|100m
|150m
|200m
|Total Time
|Previous PB
|24.37
|26.94
|27.94
|27.00
|1:46.25
|New PB
|24.20
|26.70
|27.39
|27.35
|1:45.64
She now jumps to rank 40th all-time in the 15-16 girls’ age group in the 200 free.
Stoneburg followed that swim with a win and best time in the 1650 free of 16:14.60. That knocks more than 30 seconds off her previous best time of 16:45.14 that she swam at a club meet in January of this year. She now ranks 62nd all-time in the age group in that event.
That gives her another time that would have earned an invite to the 2020 NCAA Championship meet.
Other Noteworthy Results from Saturday:
- 13-year old Nicholas Fabian from GCST dropped 5 seconds to swim a lifetime best of 1:50.75 in the 200 yard free.
- Jake Sciscente of the River Rats improved his best time by two-and-a-half seconds to swim 1:41.07 in the same 200 free. He also dropped a second-and-a-half off his best time in the 100 back to touch in 50.58 and 3 seconds in the 200 IM to finish in 1:54.95 Another high school junior, those now become his two highest-ranked events and dramatically improves his recruiting stock. He missed a best time in the 100 fly, but still swam 51.82.
- 16-year old Sarah Evans topped the girls’ 100 free in 51.14, which knocks more than a second off her best time. She also swam best times in the 100 back (55.61), 1:10.24 in the 100 breast, and 16.02 in the 200 IM.