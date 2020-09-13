Mexico suspends all sanctioned swim meets until further notice

The Mexican Swimming Federation (FMN) has announced that, in light of the situation that the country faces as a result of COVID-19, all events sanctioned by the nation’s governing body for the sport will remain canceled until further notice. The announcement was made public through the federation’s social media:

Per the letter, following conversations held between the FMN and representatives pertaining to various of the nation’s regional governing bodies for the sport, the federation has indicated that chances are they will not resume their competitive calendar until at least early 2021, depending on the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic at the time.

When it comes to the Juegos Deportivos Nacionales 2020 tournament, the statement indicates that the FMN will adhere to the guidelines set by the Mexican Sports Commission (CONADE), an organization overseen by Ana Guevara.

Affiliations to the FMN will also remain suspended until, as mentioned above, the health crisis allows the federation to resume its activity. Once the federation returns to normalcy, new affiliation fees will be assigned, which will include discounts in order to economically support families impacted by the epidemic.

Upon a resumption of the aforementioned activities, the federation will issue new coaching staff listings as well as their selection criteria and meet qualifiers.

In February of this year, the organization run by Kiril Todorov was accused of reportedly concealing its selection criteria for swimming in the run-up to what would’ve been this summer’s Games, now rescheduled to take place next summer.

At last summer’s long-course aquatics world championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Mexico was represented by swimmers Miguel Chavez, Carolina Guevara and Gabriela Jimenez.