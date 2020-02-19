Mexican Swimming Federation Allegedly Buries Tokyo Selection Criteria

Less than six months away from next summer’s Games, Mexico’s Swimming Federation, at Kiril Todorov‘s commands, has been accused of concealing their selection criteria for Tokyo.

Per Mexican news outlet Publimetro, the federation revealed the selection criteria for three of the four disciplines that the federation governs. Such criteria were turned in at the last minute while missing the selection criteria for swimming.

The criteria for diving, synchronized swimming, and open water swimming were disclosed, according to the report.

At least 10 Mexican athletes have met the “B” qualifying standard for Tokyo, which would make them eligible for the Olympics.

In response, Todorov took to Twitter through the federation’s official account:

1/3 Lamentable y vergonzoso como se tergiversa y manipula la información para fines extradeportivos. pic.twitter.com/k3214W6Tew — F.MexicanadeNatacion (@FemexNatacion) February 10, 2020

“The way in which the information is misleading and manipulated with means other than those related to sport is sad and embarrassing,” said Todorov. However, the federation insisted on the transparency of such criteria.

2/3 #FMNInforma Mediante oficio, vía correo electrónico, el pasado 31 de enero comunicamos al @COM_Mexico los criterios selectivos para la disciplina de #Natación rumbo a @Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/GJhF3pU8BM — F.MexicanadeNatacion (@FemexNatacion) February 10, 2020

“On Jan. 31 we clarified the selection criteria with the Mexican Olympic Committee by way of official communication means and email,” added Todorov. Mexico’s Swimming Federation ended the tweet thread insisting that such selection criteria for Tokyo will be respected.

3/3 la #FMN ratifica su compromiso con los nadadores mexicanos y buscará que se respete el criterio selectivo de participación establecido por la @fina1908. Deberán asistir a #Tokyo2020 todos aquellos nadadores con Marca A o B y sean considerados por la #FINA. — F.MexicanadeNatacion (@FemexNatacion) February 10, 2020

On the other hand, the diving expedition that will represent Mexico in Tokyo will be selected upon completion of the nation’s trials for the event, which will kick off on May 28 coming to a close on the 31.

Comparto el punto principal del proceso selectivo para #Clavados #MEX, deporte con expectativas a #Tokio2020. pic.twitter.com/YEtqsHNHnY — Juan Manuel Rotter (@jmrotter) February 11, 2020

On Feb. 17, Todorov sent out two more tweets in which he condemned the alleged falsity of such news brought to light by local media, besides attaching what seemed to represent snapshots to receipts that would confirm such false accusations.

Scarcely one month ago, the federation indicated that the Junior Swimming Grand Prix might have to be canceled over some complications related to the facilities where the competition would take place.

The Mexican federation has run into several major controversies under Todorov’s administration, including falsifying entry times for the 2015 World Championships, a suspension by FINA for withdrawing from its hosting duties at the 2017 World Championships, and the replacement of the country’s entire technical staff earlier this year after late-2018 disputes.

Resulting from the series of disagreements, Mexico faced a ban from both this year’s Gwangju World Championships, which took place last July in the Korean city of Gwangju, as well as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The controversy came after Mexican Federal Sports Commissioner Ernesto D’Alessio tried to intervene in the selection criteria posted by the Mexican Swimming Federation. D’Alessio questioned the selection criteria for the diving events set to take place in Gwangju.

In response, FINA issued a statement asking for both parties to reach a mutual agreement.

Days after, President of Mexico’s Swimming Federation Kiril Todorov urged D’Alessio to not involve Mexican athletes in politics.

Consequently, D’Alessio sent out a Tweet asking Todorov ‘to quit making videos and get to work.’ Commissioner D’Alessio also posted several Twitter updates accusing Todorov of corruption.

Earlier in September, we reported that Mexico could face a penalty over the swim caps used by the country during the Lima 2019 Panamerican Games.

Most recently, we informed that Todorov accused the federation’s vice-president Rodolfo Zarco Rodriguez in light of an aggression that allegedly occurred during the “Torneo Interclubes Casablanca de Natación” championship meet in the Mexican region of Puebla. Such aggression would have taken place last Oct. 5.

Scarcely one month before that incident, Mexican news outlet proceso.com.mx leaked a list of properties owned by the Todorov family, and how that list does not match with the low income that the family has historically had.

The Mexican Swimming Federation is now in a race against time to prove themselves compliant with the Mexican Sports Commission and Olympic Committee in light of next year’s Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.