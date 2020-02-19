2016 Olympic Trials Official Dick Duncan Dies at 73

An official from the 2016 Olympic Trials, Dick Duncan, died at the age of 73 at his residency in Avon, Indiana on Saturday, February 15th.

Duncan grew up in Indiana and was a longtime official in the state. Him and his wife Lucy started officiating when their daughters began swimming in 1988. He continued with the practice and became a renowned starter in USA swimming and for the NCAA. Duncan worked everything from local meets, NCAA championships and the Olympic Trials. Lucy and Dick both held numerous leadership positions including State Officials Chair with Indiana Swimming and served as mentors to countless officials across the country.

The Duncan family and Indiana Swimming have put together a scholarship fund that is awarded to two college bound seniors a part of the state’s LSC. This was to honor the legacy of Lucy and Dick Duncan.

This was part of the note written by the Duncan family posted on the Indiana Swimming media page:

“The Duncan family would like to thank the entire swimming community for their love and support. Dick Duncan passed peacefully at home on Feb. 15. His legacy of laughter, fairness, hard work and friendship will continue through swimmers, coaches, and officials who knew him.”

Duncan was selected to be a starter on the officiating staff at the 2020 Olympic Trials in Omaha.