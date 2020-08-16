16-Year-Old Blair Stoneburg Swims 4:40 500 Free in Intrasquad

2020 TCA August Inter-Squad

August 15th, 2020

Stuart, FL

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Results on MeetMobile, search “2020 TCA August Inter-Squad”

High School junior Blair Stoneburg dropped a massive best time in the 500 free at the Treasure Coast Aquatics instrasquad meet today.

She won the race in 4:40.99, coming in under her previous best time of 4:46.96 by almost 6 seconds. She swam a very consistent race, posting 100 splits of 54.56/57.25/56.71/56.87/55.60 respectively. Additionally, each of her 50s, excluding the first and last 50, stayed within a range of 28.21-28.79. The race is Stoneburg’s first official competition since the national quarantines that shut down swim meets, and most other sporting events, began in March.

Her previous best time of 4:46.96 came 9 months ago at Winter Juniors – East.

If sanctioned, 4:40.99 would stand 27th all-time for 15-16 girls, right behind Maddie Homovich’s 4:40.90. It also comes in as the 2nd-fastest time in the country this season for 15-16 girls, only behind Paige McKenna’s 4:40.38.

Stoneburg wasn’t satisfied with just blowing her 500 best time out of the water, coming back at the end of the session to throw down a new best in the 200 fly as well. She swam an eye-popping 1:59.66, again coming in well under her previous best of 2:01.93. She also swam a very controlled race here, splitting 26.74/30.47/31.34/31.11 respectively. In the middle of the session, Stoneburg swam the 50 free, posting a 23.22, which comes in just off her personal best of 23.09.

Another noteworthy swim came in the 100 free, where 14-year-old Brynn Stoneburg, Blair’s younger sister, swam a 53.52. Brynn shed a whopping 1.60 seconds off her previous best of 55.12 with the swim. She went on to swim a new best time of 1:54.22 in the 200 free, shaving .75 seconds off her previous best there. Brynn started off her session with a 59.54 100 back, narrowly missing her best of 59.32.