NISCA All America Applications and Extended Deadline

Courtesy: National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association
The NISCA All America program application deadline for Swimming, Diving, Water Polo, Para Swimming, Academic and Scholar Team has been extended to July 1st at 11:59pm EST. All applications must be received by then in order for your athlete to earn All America status.
For those competing in Fall and Winter seasons applications may still be completed, but a $30/application late fee will apply. No applications will be accepted for any reason after the July 1 deadline. Only athletes with completed and processed applications are eligible for the All America lists. You can check to make sure your application has been processed by checking the “Processed applications” link on the program page. If you have submitted an application and it does not show processed, reach out to the appropriate Chairperson immediately to correct the situation.
All America Diving
Final Submission Date: July 1st, 2021, Midnight Eastern Time
Notes: AA Diving Judging will occur July 8-11.
All America Swimming
Final Submission Date: July 1st, 2021, Midnight Eastern Time
Notes: Athletes earning an “All America” qualifying times with a completed application will make the list. Those who earned “Consideration” times and have a completed application will be added to the list in order of time. Only the top 100 swimmers on the list after July 1st will be named All America Swimmers. Certificates will be sent out once the list is published.
U.S. Para Swimming All America
Final Submission Date: July 1st, 2021, Midnight Eastern Time
Notes: Athletes must have a National Sports Class through U.S. Paralympic Swimming and a copy of the application must be submitted with the application. Each classification has a set of time standards. If the athlete meets the time standard and an application has been submitted they will be listed as a U.S. Para Swimming All American. Certificates will be sent out once the list is published.
All America Water Polo
Final Submission Date: July 1st, 2021 or no more than 2 weeks after the state championships.
Notes: Water Polo applications are available on line. In order to be considered for an All America Water Polo team, an application must be submitted. Any late and non-member fees should be paid via PayPal at the time of application or via check with a copy of the application to the address listed on the first page of the on-line application.
Academic All America
Final Submission Date: July 1st, 2021, Midnight Eastern Time
Notes: Applications submitted prior to April 15th have been processed and the certificates have been sent. Applications received after April 15th will be processed and mailed after July 1st.
Scholar Team
Final Submission Date: July 1st, 2021, Midnight Eastern Time
Notes: Applications submitted prior to April 15th have been processed and the certificates have been sent. Applications received after April 15th will be processed and mailed after July 1st.