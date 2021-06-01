NISCA All America Applications and Extended Deadline

All America Swimming

Final Submission Date: July 1st, 2021, Midnight Eastern Time

Program Webpage: https://www. niscaonline.org/index.php/ award-programs/all-america- swimming

Apps Processed Page: https://www.be. niscaonline.org/Swimming/ AppsProcessed.aspx

Notes: Athletes earning an “All America” qualifying times with a completed application will make the list. Those who earned “Consideration” times and have a completed application will be added to the list in order of time. Only the top 100 swimmers on the list after July 1st will be named All America Swimmers. Certificates will be sent out once the list is published.

U.S. Para Swimming All America

Final Submission Date: July 1st, 2021, Midnight Eastern Time

Program Webpage: https://www. niscaonline.org/index.php/ award-programs/us-para- swimming-all-america

Apps Processed Page: https://www.niscaonline. org/images/Documents/ AllAmerica/ParaSwim/para_ accepted_apps_2020.pdf

Notes: Athletes must have a National Sports Class through U.S. Paralympic Swimming and a copy of the application must be submitted with the application. Each classification has a set of time standards. If the athlete meets the time standard and an application has been submitted they will be listed as a U.S. Para Swimming All American. Certificates will be sent out once the list is published.

All America Water Polo

Final Submission Date: July 1st, 2021 or no more than 2 weeks after the state championships.

Program Webpage: https://www. niscaonline.org/index.php/ award-programs/all-america- water-polo

Apps Processed Page: https://www.be. niscaonline.org/waterpolo/ AppsReceived.aspx

Notes: Water Polo applications are available on line. In order to be considered for an All America Water Polo team, an application must be submitted. Any late and non-member fees should be paid via PayPal at the time of application or via check with a copy of the application to the address listed on the first page of the on-line application.

Academic All America

Final Submission Date: July 1st, 2021, Midnight Eastern Time

Program Web Page: https://www.niscaonline. org/index.php/award-programs/ academic-all-america

Apps Processed Page: https://www.be. niscaonline.org/academics/ appsreceived.aspx

Notes: Applications submitted prior to April 15th have been processed and the certificates have been sent. Applications received after April 15th will be processed and mailed after July 1st.

Scholar Team

Final Submission Date: July 1st, 2021, Midnight Eastern Time

Program Web Page: https://www.niscaonline. org/index.php/award-programs/ scholar-team

Apps Processed Page: https://www.be. niscaonline.org/teams/ appsreceived.aspx

Notes: Applications submitted prior to April 15th have been processed and the certificates have been sent. Applications received after April 15th will be processed and mailed after July 1st.