14th-Ranked Recruit McConagha Sends Verbal to Wisconsin for 2021 Season

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mackenzie McConagha has sent a verbal to the University of Wisconsin Badgers for the 2021-2022 season. She is the 14th-ranked recruit in the SwimSwam class of 2021.

A native of Broadlands, VA, McConagha currently swims with Nation’s Capital Swim Club. Over the summer, at the 2019 Potomac Valley Senior Championships, McConagha finaled in 5 out of 6 events and placed 2nd in the 200 LCM butterfly. Just a few weeks after, she competed in 2019 Speedo Junior National Champs, placing 7th in the 100LCM butterfly and 12th in the 200LCM butterfly, acheiving a 2020 Olympic Trial cut in a time of 2:13.20. In March at NCSA Junior’s, McConagha swam best times in the 200 backstroke, 200 butterfly, and 100 IM, placing 9th and 7th respectively. At Winter Nationals, she finaled in the 400LCM IM and finished 24th.

McConagha attends Briar Woods High School where she is a 4X Virginia 5A State Champion through her first 2 years of highs chool. During both her freshman and sophomore years, McConagha placed 1st in the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly. She will join fellow NCAP swimmer, Paige McKenna with the Badgers in the fall of 2021. Wisconsin Head Coach and former NCAP coach, Yuri Suguiyama, has recruited several high level NCAP swimmers to add to his roster in the upcoming seasons.

Although she has just under 2 more years of club swimming, McConagha’s best times are already fast enough to land on the Badgers All-Time Top Performances list in multiple events. She would be 9th in the 100 backstroke, 8th in the 200 backstroke, and 100/200 butterfly. McConagha will be a force as a freshman as her best times would have also put her in place to final in 4 events at the 2019 Big Ten Championships where the Badgers finished in 5th place with 717 points.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 52.40

200 free – 1:52.25

1oo back – 53.73

200 back – 1:56.65

100 fly – 53.50

200 fly – 1:58.86

200 IM – 2:02.44

She is the 2nd top-20 recruit in the class of 2021 to commit to NCAP after Paige McKenna. Both swimmers come from the NCAP program where Suguiyama used to be the coach (when he mentored a young Katie Ledecky to her first Olympic gold medal at 15). He also tapped those connections to land the #5 recruit in the girls’ class of 2020, Phoebe bacon.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.