Harvard Lands 2020 Verbal from Jersey Native Victoria Eisenhauer

Harvard University has landed a verbal commitment from 2x YMCA Long Course National Champion and NJSIAA State finalist, Victoria Eisenhauer.

“I am ecstatic to announce my commitment and acceptance to Harvard University via the likely letter process!! Harvard’s perfect balance of world-class academics, stellar athletics, and a fun-loving swim family made it an easy choice for me! Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for the endless support throughout this journey! I could not be more excited to join an incredible team of women! GO CRIMSON!!❤️❤️”

Hailing from Montville, NJ, Eisenhauer swims with Somerset Valley YMCA. Over the summer, she competed at the 2019 YMCA Long Course National Championships, where she finished in first place in the 50LCM and 100LCM breaststroke, splitting 32.52 and 1:12.72 respectively. Also at Nationals, she swam to a 5th place in the 50LCM backstroke and 8th place in the 200LCM breaststroke. At the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships-East, Eisenhauer competed in multiple events, finishing with best times in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM.

Huge Congrats to SVY’s Victoria Eisenhauer, who finaled today at Speedo Junior Nationals in the 100 BR, finishing 19th and lowering her own team record she set at Y Nationals last week! @swimswamnews @scymca @SwimmingWorld pic.twitter.com/jdukdQ847r — SVY Swimming (@SVYswimming) August 7, 2019

Eisenhauer attends Montville Township High School and is a 6x NJSIAA Meet of Champions finalist. As a freshman, she earned 5th in the 100 breaststroke and 9th in the 200 IM, while advancing to 4th in the breaststroke and 3rd in the 200 IM as a sophomore and junior.

Harvard Women’s Swimming and Diving team has earned their second consecutive Ivy League Championship in 2019. Eisenhauer’s best time would land her 6th overall in the 100 breaststroke on the All-Time Top 10 list while also landing her in A final at the conference meet. Her 200 breaststroke and 100 backstroke times would land her in B final while her 200 and 400 IM times would land her in C final, which puts Eisenhauer in place to contribute to the team as a freshman. She joins both Claire Suen and Sophia Zhang in the Harvard University Class of 2024.

Top SCY Times

100 free – 52.75

200 free – 1:55.74

100 back – 55.76

200 back – 2:05.95

100 breast – 1:02.96

200 breast – 2:16.95

200 IM – 2:03.80

400 IM – 4:29.62

