SwimSwam Breakdown: Complete Women’s DI NCAA Championship Preview

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we go through the 2022 Women’s DI NCAA Championships event-by-event and give you our picks for every NCAA title on the line.
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 0:40 200 Medley Relay
- 1:29 800 Free Relay
- 2:20 500 Free
- 3:45 200 IM
- 5:55 50 Free
- 7:48 400 Medley Relay
- 10:57 200 Free Relay
- 12:06 400 IM
- 14:32 100 Fly
- 17:35 200 Free
- 19:13 100 Breast
- 20:13 100 Back
- 23:38 200 Back
- 26:58 100 Free
- 30:24 200 Breast
- 33:02 1,650 Free
- 37:00 200 Fly
- 39:38 400 Free Relay
SINK or SWIM
- 42:00 Will Both NCAA Backstroke records get broken?
- 42:46 Will Stanford women get 2nd place?
- 43:06 Will Virginia win by over 75 points?
- 44:16 Texas’ Diving makes the difference to put them at 3rd over NC State?