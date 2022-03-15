Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Breakdown: Complete Women’s DI NCAA Championship Preview

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we go through the 2022 Women’s DI NCAA Championships event-by-event and give you our picks for every NCAA title on the line.

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 0:40 200 Medley Relay
  • 1:29 800 Free Relay
  • 2:20 500 Free
  • 3:45 200 IM
  • 5:55 50 Free
  • 7:48 400 Medley Relay
  • 10:57 200 Free Relay
  • 12:06 400 IM
  • 14:32 100 Fly
  • 17:35 200 Free
  • 19:13 100 Breast
  • 20:13 100 Back
  • 23:38 200 Back
  • 26:58 100 Free
  • 30:24 200 Breast
  • 33:02 1,650 Free
  • 37:00 200 Fly
  • 39:38 400 Free Relay

SINK or SWIM

  • 42:00 Will Both NCAA Backstroke records get broken?
  • 42:46 Will Stanford women get 2nd place?
  • 43:06 Will Virginia win by over 75 points?
  • 44:16 Texas’ Diving makes the difference to put them at 3rd over NC State?

0
