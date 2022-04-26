2022 U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 1 Prelims Scratch Report

2022 U.S. World Championship Trials

Dakota Luther, the number 6 seed in the women’s 200 fly, has scratched the event. It was her only entry for the 2022 U.S. World Championship Trials. After four years of swimming at the University of Georgia, Luther recently announced her intention to take a fifth at Texas. Luther, attached to Athens Bulldog Swim Club and the University of Georgia was entered with 2:08.82. She placed sixth in this event at U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II last summer. Her teammate, Callie Dickinson, seeded 20th with 2:12.43, has also dropped this, her only event. Mackenzie McConagha of Wisconsin Aquatics, the number 21 seed (2:12.78), is out of the 200 fly, as well. She is entered in four other events (50/100 fly and 50/100 back), but this was her highest seeding.

In the 800 free, Erin Gemmell of Nation’s Capital Swim Club has scratched. She was seeded 14th with 8:43.41, but she is also swimming in the 100 free on Tuesday and will favor that event over the 800. Emma Hastings of East Carolina Aquatics (20th, 8:47.30) and Northwestern University’s Lola Mull (23rd with a SCY time of 9:34.56), have also dropped the 800 free.

There were no scratches from the circle-seeded heats in the women’s 100 free.

On the men’s side, Jay Litherland from Dynamo Swim Club and Jack Dahlgren of University of Missouri and Aquajets Swim Team have scratched out of the 200 fly. Litherland was the #7 seed (1:57.65); Dahlgren came in ranked 9th (1:58.04). Litherland finished 10th in this event at Wave II Trials last summer; Dahlgren was 12th. Litherland is also entered in the 200 free, 200 IM, and 400 IM this week. Dahlgren has 7 more events: 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 50 back, 100 back, 50 fly, and 100 fly. Camden Murphy of Athens Bulldog Swim Club and University of Georgia, the #15 seed (1:59.53) bowed out of the 200 fly. He is also entered in the 50 free, 50 fly, and 100 fly.

Jesse Novak of Irvine Novaquatics is the only scratch from the circle-seeded heats of the men’s 100 free. It was his only event and he was seeded 18th with 49.46.

James Plage of NC State, Trey Freeman from University of Florida, and Mikey Calvillo of Indiana University have all dropped the men’s 1500 free. Plage was seeded 5th (15:18.50), Freeman was 8th (15:24.83), and Calvillo was 14th (15:32.52). Florida’s Tyler Watson and Bluefish Swim Club’s Josh Parent will move into the top-8 and swim in the timed-final heat that will take place during the evening finals session.

Top-24 Scratches:

Women’s 200 Fly:

6 Dakota Luther 22 Athens Bulldog S-GA/Georgi 2:08.82

22 Athens Bulldog S-GA/Georgi 2:08.82 20 Callie Dickinson 22 Athens Bulldog S-GA/Georgi 2:12.43

21 Mackenzie McConagha 19 Wisconsin Aquati-WI 2:12.78

Men’s 200 Fly:

7 Jay Litherland 26 Dynamo Swim Club-GA 1:57.65

26 Dynamo Swim Club-GA 1:57.65 9 Jack Dahlgren 22 U. of Missouri-MV/AQJT-MN 1:58.04

15 Camden Murphy 23 Athens Bulldog S-GA/Georgi 1:59.53

Women’s 100 Free:

None

Men’s 100 Free:

18 Jesse Novak 27 Irvine Novaquati-CA 49.46

Women’s 800 Free:

14 Erin Gemmell 17 Nation’s Capital-PV 8:43.41

20 Emma Hastings 18 East Carolina Aq-NC 8:47.30

23 Lola Mull 19 Northwestern Uni-IL 9:34.56Y $

Men’s 1500 Free: