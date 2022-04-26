Washington & Lee Swimmer Suffers Spinal Cord Injury on Vacation in Alabama

Washington and Lee University freshman swimmer Devin Bateman is undergoing rehab after suffering a spinal cord injury on April 17.

The 18-year old Bateman was on vacation in Gulf Shores, Alabama on April 17 when he dove into the water in the ocean head-first. He hit his head and lost motor control.

He was airlifted to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida, where he underwent surgery. He was diagnosed with a C5 spinal cord injury and at present does not have the use of his legs.

He will now undergo rehab at the Sheppard Center in Atlanta, Georgia for 7 to 8 weeks before returning home to Fredericksburg, Virginia.

A fundraiser has been started by family friends to help support his medical bills and the cost of his rehab. As of posting, more than $84,000 has been given by 778 donors.

Bateman grew up in Virginia training with multiple club teams, including the Rappahannock Y Swim Team, Regency Park Swim Team, and most recently the Nation’s Capital Swim Club (NCAP): the country’s largest club team.

He swam scholastically in high school at Stafford Senior High, where as a senior he was the VHSL runner-up in the 100 yard fly (50.72) and 3rd-place finisher in the 50 free (21.40). He also swam on title-winning 200 medley and 200 free relays in 2021.

In his freshman season at Division III Washington and Lee University, he was a three-time individual finalist. He placed 3rd in the 100 fly, 4th in the 50 free, and 7th in the 200 fly.

He was part of an impressive freshman class for the Generals that led the team to a conference title in February. The team finished 1-2-3 in the 100 fly, including fellow freshman Reese Nelson placing 2nd.