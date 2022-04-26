Courtesy of Fitter and Faster, a SwimSwam partner.
Leading a swim camp requires a lot more than just athletic accomplishment.
How does Fitter & Faster choose their Clinicians?
“I have no use for people who throw their weight around as celebrities, or for those who fawn over you just because you are famous.”
– Walt Disney
The athletic accomplishments of an elite athlete gets Fitter & Faster’s attention, but does the prospective clinician…
- Love to teach and want to put in the effort to be great at it?
- Connect with their students at their level and keep their attention?
- Revel in the process and incremental accomplishments of their students?
- Think through the curriculum before a camp and make adjustments on the fly based on what they are seeing from participants?
A GREAT CLINICIAN, producing at the highest level, exists at the intersection of high athletic accomplishment and equally high teaching effectiveness. That’s a Fitter & Faster clinician!