Courtesy of Fitter and Faster, a SwimSwam partner.

Leading a swim camp requires a lot more than just athletic accomplishment.

How does Fitter & Faster choose their Clinicians?

“I have no use for people who throw their weight around as celebrities, or for those who fawn over you just because you are famous.” – Walt Disney

The athletic accomplishments of an elite athlete gets Fitter & Faster’s attention, but does the prospective clinician…

Love to teach and want to put in the effort to be great at it?

Connect with their students at their level and keep their attention?

Revel in the process and incremental accomplishments of their students?

Think through the curriculum before a camp and make adjustments on the fly based on what they are seeing from participants?

A GREAT CLINICIAN, producing at the highest level, exists at the intersection of high athletic accomplishment and equally high teaching effectiveness. That’s a Fitter & Faster clinician!