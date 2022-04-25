NCAA ‘A’ Finalist on 3 Meter, Carolina Sculti to Transfer to USC for Grad Year

Carolina Sculti has announced that she will be transferring to USC as a graduate transfer beginning this fall.

Sculti arrives at USC after spending her undergraduate career at Stanford. At the 2022 Pac-12 Championships, Sculti won the three meter diving event with a score of 370.75 and was ninth in the 1 meter with a score of 301.65. Sculti also qualified for the NCAA Championships where she dove to a seventh place finish on the 3 meter and a 26th place finish on the 1 meter.

Stanford’s website lists that she opted out of the 2020-2021 season which was the same season that all NCAA athletes were given an extra year of allowed eligibility.

Sculti also won the 3 meter event back at the 2020 Pac-12 Championships.

Sculti has the potential to make an immediate impact at USC. USC sent four divers to the 2022 NCAA Championships and were highlighted by a sixth place finish from junior Nike Agunbiade on the platform event. Sculti would have been the team’s highest finisher on the 3 meter at NCAAs as the team had no scorers in the event.

Sculti also has the potential to impact the team at the conference level as she scored 52 points at this year’s Pac-12 Championships. USC finished only 26 points behind Cal.

Sculti joins a USC team that will be led by new head swimming and diving coach Lea Maurer as Maurer was announced as the team’s head coach at the beginning of April. Maurer, like Sculti, graduated from Stanford.