Alex Walsh Breaks U.S. Open Record With 2:07.84 200 IM, #2 American Ever

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Alex Walsh just sent a bunch of records with her victory in the 200 IM at the 2022 U.S. World Championship trials, where she swam a best time of 2:07.84.

Here are the ways that Walsh made history:

First, she got under Kathleen Baker‘s old U.S. Open record of 2:08.32 that was set back in 2018. Second, she became the second American woman under the 2:08 barrier, and is now the second-fastest American performer in the event behind Ariana Kukors, who still holds her elusive 2:06.15 American Record from 2009. Third, she cemented herself sixth-fastest performer of all time.

And finally, Walsh’s time is faster than the 2:08.52 that Yui Ohashi swam last year at the Olympics to win gold. Walsh was second to Ohashi in that race, swimming a time of 2:08.65. In fact, Walsh’s time was faster than Ohashi’s personal best of 2;07.91

Top U.S. Performers Of All-Time, Women’s 200 IM:

Top Performers Of All-Time, Women’s 200 IM:

Katinka Hosszu – 2:06.12 (2015) Ariana Kukors – 2:06.15 (2009) Siobhan Marie O’Connor – 2:06.88 (2016) Stephanie Rice – 2:07.03 (2009) Ye Shiwen – 2:07.57 (2012) Alex Walsh – 2:07.84 (2022)

You can see Walsh’s splits and compare them with some of the other swims that we’ve listed here:

Alex Walsh, 2022 (U.S. Open Record) Kathleen Baker, 2018 (Former U.S. Open Record) Ariana Kukors, 2009 (American Record) Yui Ohashi, 2021 (Olympic Gold Winning Time) Fly 27.62 27.94 27.72 27.98 Back 32.61 31.81 31.52 32.50 Breast 36.85 37.32 37.07 37.28 Free 30.76 31.25 29.84 30.75 Total 2:07.84 2:08.32 2:06.15 2:08.52

With this swim, Walsh soars to the top of the world rankings in the women’s 200 IM, and is the favorite to become world champion in Budapest this summer. She previously qualified for worlds in the 4×200 free relay by finishing sixth in the 200 free.