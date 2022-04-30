Alex Walsh Breaks U.S. Open Record With 2:07.84 200 IM, #2 American Ever

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- April 26-30, 2022
- Greensboro, NC
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET
- Worlds Qualifying Criteria
Alex Walsh just sent a bunch of records with her victory in the 200 IM at the 2022 U.S. World Championship trials, where she swam a best time of 2:07.84.
Here are the ways that Walsh made history:
First, she got under Kathleen Baker‘s old U.S. Open record of 2:08.32 that was set back in 2018. Second, she became the second American woman under the 2:08 barrier, and is now the second-fastest American performer in the event behind Ariana Kukors, who still holds her elusive 2:06.15 American Record from 2009. Third, she cemented herself sixth-fastest performer of all time.
And finally, Walsh’s time is faster than the 2:08.52 that Yui Ohashi swam last year at the Olympics to win gold. Walsh was second to Ohashi in that race, swimming a time of 2:08.65. In fact, Walsh’s time was faster than Ohashi’s personal best of 2;07.91
Top U.S. Performers Of All-Time, Women’s 200 IM:
- Ariana Kukors – 2:06.15 (2009)
- Alex Walsh – 2:07.84 (2022)
- Kathleen Baker – 2:08.35 (2018)
- Madisyn Cox – 2:08.51 (2021)
- Melanie Margalis – 2:08.70 (2017)
Top Performers Of All-Time, Women’s 200 IM:
- Katinka Hosszu – 2:06.12 (2015)
- Ariana Kukors – 2:06.15 (2009)
- Siobhan Marie O’Connor – 2:06.88 (2016)
- Stephanie Rice – 2:07.03 (2009)
- Ye Shiwen – 2:07.57 (2012)
- Alex Walsh – 2:07.84 (2022)
You can see Walsh’s splits and compare them with some of the other swims that we’ve listed here:
|Alex Walsh, 2022 (U.S. Open Record)
|Kathleen Baker, 2018 (Former U.S. Open Record)
|Ariana Kukors, 2009 (American Record)
|Yui Ohashi, 2021 (Olympic Gold Winning Time)
|Fly
|27.62
|27.94
|27.72
|27.98
|Back
|32.61
|31.81
|31.52
|32.50
|Breast
|36.85
|37.32
|37.07
|37.28
|Free
|30.76
|31.25
|29.84
|30.75
|Total
|2:07.84
|2:08.32
|2:06.15
|2:08.52
With this swim, Walsh soars to the top of the world rankings in the women’s 200 IM, and is the favorite to become world champion in Budapest this summer. She previously qualified for worlds in the 4×200 free relay by finishing sixth in the 200 free.
Alex Walsh makes that race look effortless! Great swim!
I learned Kukors held the record during the amazing show that was Shaq Vs