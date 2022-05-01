WATCH: Walsh’s 2:07.84 2IM, Dressel’s 21.29 50 FR, And Other Night 5 Races

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

The last night of the 2022 U.S. World Championship trials was surely an eventful one. First, the distance GOAT Katie Ledecky did GOAT things again, swimming a 15:38.99 to win the women’s 1500 free in dominant fashion. Behind her, 16-year-old Katie Grimes finished second with a 15:51.36 to overtake Janet Evans as the #2 15-16 year old in the 1500 free.

Next, Alex Walsh crushed the women’s 200 IM with a time of 2:07.84 to break the U.S. Open record and become the second American woman under the 2:08 barrier in the 200 IM. With the absence of Olympic bronze medalist Kate Douglass, 16-year-old Leah Hayes finished second to secure a senior international berth at Worlds. The top two finishers in the men’s 400 IM then took the 200 IM in reverse order, with Chase Kalisz finishing first and Carson Foster finishing second.

Bobby Finke and Charlie Clark repeated what they did in the 1500 free to go 1-2 in the 800 free, and once again the same two men will be representing the USA in both long distance events.

The women’s 50 free was an eventful one, with the top four finishers being seperated by just 0.05 seconds. It was Torri Huske and Erika Brown who came out on top, with Gretchen Walsh missing the team by just 0.01 of a second. Kate Douglass, who dropped the 200 IM to focus on this event, finished fifth. In the men’s 50 free, Caeleb Dressel dominated once more to win the event in a world-leading time of 21.29. Michael Andrew swam a 21.45 to set a new personal best and finish second.

What was your favorite swim of the night? You can watch them all here:

WOMEN’S 1500 METER FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT

Katie Ledecky, Unattached – 15:38.99 Katie Grimes, Sandpipers of Nevada – 15:51.36 Bella Sims, Sandpipers of Nevada – 16:15.87 Claire Weinstein, Sandpipers of Nevada – 16:22.78 Michaela Mattes, Sarasota – 16:23.44 Elise Bauer, Florida – 16:33.48 Madelyn Donohoe, Virginia – 16:34.31 Sierra Schmidt, Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 16:36.06

WOMEN’S 200 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Alex Walsh, Virginia – 2:07.84 Leah Hayes, Fox Valley Park – 2:09.99 Beata Nelson, Wisconsin Aquatics – 2:11.80 Mackenzie Looze, Indiana University – 2:13.28 Isabelle Odgers, Unattached – 2:15.33 Sara Stotler, Tennessee – 2:15.40 Abby Hay, University of Louisville – 2:16.30 Teagan O’Dell, Irvine Novaquatics – 2:17.62

MEN’S 200 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Chase Kalisz, Athens Bulldog Swim Club – 1:56.21 Carson Foster, Texas – 1:56.65 Sam Stewart, Unattached – 1:57.70 Trenton Julian, Unattached / Destin Lasco, Unattached – 1:58.42 – Jake Foster, Texas – 1:58.64 Grant House, Unattached – 1:59.23 Kieran Smith, Florida – 1:59.83

MEN’S 800 METER FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT

Bobby Finke, Florida – 7:43.32 Charlie Clark, Ohio State – 7:50.07 David Johnston, Texas – 7:54.40 Ross Dant, NC State – 7:56.06 Tyler Watson, Florida – 7:56.44 Alex Enyeart, TST – 7:58.68 Matthew Chai, Fullerton – 8:03.44 Will Gallant, NC State /Joey Tapper, Tennessee – 8:04.65

WOMEN’S 50 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS

MEN’S 50 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS

