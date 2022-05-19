Winter Juniors Qualifier Ethan Feng Commits to WashU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ethan Feng from Princeton, New Jersey has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Division III WashU beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

“Very excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at WashU St. Louis! Huge shoutout to my family, coaches, and teammates for supporting me on this journey. Can’t wait to be a Bear!”

Feng swims for Whitewater Swimming out of West Windsor, NJ. At Winter Juniors East in December 2021, Feng time trialed the 200 and 400 IMs going best times in both. At Ithaca Sectionals in March, Feng earned finals swims in numerous events. Feng finished in fifth place in the 200 IM (1:53.64), 10th in the 400 IM (4:03.62), 10th in the 200 breast (2:05.65), 12th in the 100 breast (58.40), 20th in the 100 fly (51.17), and 22nd place in the 100 free (47.59).

Feng was selected twice for USA Swimming’s National Diversity Select Camp (virtual in 2020 and at Chula Vista last October).

His best SCY times are:

200 IM: 1:51.96

400 IM: 4:02.28

100 breast: 58.40

200 breast: 2:05.65

100 fly: 51.17

200 fly: 1:53.92

The WashU men finished ninth at the 2022 Division III NCAA Championships. Feng is just off what it took to earn an invite in numerous events as it took a 1:49.64 in the 200 IM and a 3:57.21 in the 400 IM.

Feng’s best times would have earned him numerous finals swims at the conference level. His best times would have earned him B finals swims in both the 200 and 400 IM as well as C final swims in the 200 fly and 200 breast.

Feng will arrive on campus this fall as a member of the class of 2026 along with Reece Bends, Nicholas Gomez, Orluke Borjigin, William Little, Matthew Walker, Ryan Wood, Kai Taft, and Matt Giardinelli.

