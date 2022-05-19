Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

What Piece of Equipment did Ryan Lochte Use 1 Week Before Every Major Meet?

Thanks to presenting partner SPIRE Academy, a scholastic boarding school where individuals: excel academically, master life’s necessary personal skills, experience tomorrow’s emerging career opportunities and exceed expectations in their sport or other passion specialization.

12x Olympic medalist and SPIRE Ambassador Ryan Lochte used this piece of equipment 1 week before every big taper meet in his career, from World Championships to the Olympic Games, so that his stroke felt perfect heading into competition.

Watch Ryan Lochte break the world record in the SCM 200 IM at the 2012 World Short Course Championships.

We went to a very special practice in Geneva, Ohio: a SPIRE Academy Swim Camp featuring SPIRE Ambassador Ryan Lochte.  See it the PRACTICE + PANCAKES with Lochte here.

Rap
1 minute ago

Always seems a little drunk

BearlyBreathing
15 minutes ago

A grill

Practice and Popsicles
35 minutes ago

Next up: What color shoe laces did Ryan Lochte wear on the third Wednesday of October in 1997??😮🤭🤯

Sub13
46 minutes ago

Was it a bong?

