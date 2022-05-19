2022 Australian Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 of the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships featured one of the most exciting races of the year thus far when Zac Stubblety-Cook fired off a new 200 breaststroke world record. He clocked the first-ever sub-2:06 swim with a 2:05.95 to book himself a ticket to Budapest.

Now it’s time to get things started on day 3 of the meet. The third prelims session will begin with the women’s 200 freestyle, followed by the men’s 200 IM, the women’s 200 breast, the men’s 50 back, the women’s 100 back, the men’s 100 breast, and then the men’s 800 free to cap it off.

Women’s 200 Free Prelims

World Record: 1:52.98 – Federica Pellegrini (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:55.11 – Mollie O’Callaghan (2021)

Australian Record: 1:53.09 – Ariarne Titmus (2021)

Commonwealth Record: 1:53.09 – Ariarne Titmus (2021)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.66

Men’s 200 IM Prelims

World Record: 1:54.00 -Ryan Lochte (2011)

World Junior Record: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos (2021)

Australian Record: 1:55.72 – Mitch Larkin (2019)

Commonwealth Record: 1:55.28 – Duncan Scott (2021)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:59.76

Women’s 200 Breast Prelims

World Record: 2:18.95 – Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

World Junior Record: 2:19.64 – Viktoriya Gunes (2015)

Australian Record: 2:20.54 – Leisel Jones (2006)

Commonwealth Record: 2:18.95 – Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:25.91

Men’s 50 Back Prelims

World Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong (2022)

World Junior Record: 24.00 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

Australian Record: 24.54 – Ben Treffers (2014)

Commonwealth Record: 24.04 – Liam Tancock (2009)

Women’s 100 Back Prelims

World Record: 57.45 – Kaylee McKeown (2021)

World Junior Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)

Australian Record: 57.45 – Kaylee McKeown (2021)

Commonwealth Record: 57.45 – Kaylee McKeown (2021)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:00.59

Men’s 100 Breast Prelims

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty (2017)

World Junior Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi (59.01)

Australian Record: 58.58 – Brenton Rickard (2009)

Commonwealth Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty (2017)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 59.75

Men’s 800 Free