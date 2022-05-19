2022 Australian Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, May 18 – Sunday, May 22, 2022
- SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- LCM (50m)
Day 2 of the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships featured one of the most exciting races of the year thus far when Zac Stubblety-Cook fired off a new 200 breaststroke world record. He clocked the first-ever sub-2:06 swim with a 2:05.95 to book himself a ticket to Budapest.
Now it’s time to get things started on day 3 of the meet. The third prelims session will begin with the women’s 200 freestyle, followed by the men’s 200 IM, the women’s 200 breast, the men’s 50 back, the women’s 100 back, the men’s 100 breast, and then the men’s 800 free to cap it off.
Women’s 200 Free Prelims
- World Record: 1:52.98 – Federica Pellegrini (2009)
- World Junior Record: 1:55.11 – Mollie O’Callaghan (2021)
- Australian Record: 1:53.09 – Ariarne Titmus (2021)
- Commonwealth Record: 1:53.09 – Ariarne Titmus (2021)
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.66
Men’s 200 IM Prelims
- World Record: 1:54.00 -Ryan Lochte (2011)
- World Junior Record: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos (2021)
- Australian Record: 1:55.72 – Mitch Larkin (2019)
- Commonwealth Record: 1:55.28 – Duncan Scott (2021)
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:59.76
Women’s 200 Breast Prelims
- World Record: 2:18.95 – Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
- World Junior Record: 2:19.64 – Viktoriya Gunes (2015)
- Australian Record: 2:20.54 – Leisel Jones (2006)
- Commonwealth Record: 2:18.95 – Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:25.91
Men’s 50 Back Prelims
- World Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong (2022)
- World Junior Record: 24.00 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)
- Australian Record: 24.54 – Ben Treffers (2014)
- Commonwealth Record: 24.04 – Liam Tancock (2009)
Women’s 100 Back Prelims
- World Record: 57.45 – Kaylee McKeown (2021)
- World Junior Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)
- Australian Record: 57.45 – Kaylee McKeown (2021)
- Commonwealth Record: 57.45 – Kaylee McKeown (2021)
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:00.59
Men’s 100 Breast Prelims
- World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty (2017)
- World Junior Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi (59.01)
- Australian Record: 58.58 – Brenton Rickard (2009)
- Commonwealth Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty (2017)
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 59.75
Men’s 800 Free
- World Record: 7:32.12 – Zhang Lin (2009)
- World Junior Record: 7:45.67 – Mack Horton (2013)
- Australian Record: 7:38.65 – Grant Hackett (2005)
- Commonwealth Record: 7:38.65 – Grant Hackett (2005)
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 7:53.11
Titmus looked really good, Pallister was really impressive as well. Meg Harris looked a little spent, but given her injury I’d expect her 50/100 to be better at this point anyway. Marion will certainly be good for her 200 leading into 2024.
Pallister looking great this meet. I believe she just swam a 1 second PB.
Harris scapes into the final with a 1:58:17
Mollie a bit slower than expected. But it is only prelims and she has a double so could just be conserving energy.
She looked pretty comfortable though. I think, Titmus wanted to make a statement and she did it pretty comfortably too.
She has the double … no need to go all out in the prelims
Very easy looking 1:55 for Titmus.
Ok let’s see:
W200 free – Should be another barn burner. Mollie made such huge strides in the 100, I’ll be surprised if she doesn’t rip a new PB here (maybe not in prelims but definitely tonight).
M200IM – Meh. We don’t really have any medal contenders but I wonder if Smith can translate his 400 prowess into a faster 200?
W200 breast – Again, no medal contenders. Kind of holding out hope that if Harkin and Strauch go 1-2 here that Hodges might get a discretionary spot on the team but seems unlikely.
M50 back – Cooper has improved a bit in the 50 free and fly. Can’t wait to see what he has in his favourite stroke.… Read more »
Titmus?
Titmus is going to swim well as expected, but I doubt she is fully rested so I don’t see her going near her PB.
Particularly excited for both the women’s 200 free & 100 back. Hoping O’Callaghan opts for both. Titmus had an amazing 100 and could be on for a really special 200 free tonight. Isaac Cooper could also be quite strong in the 50BK, his other 50s have looked on form this week and I wouldn’t be shocked with a very very low :24. ZSC has a :58high in him for the 1BR, but after last nights emotions we’ll see if we see it at this meet or later in the summer.
I think 59 low.
MOC I.54 INCOMING
In the prelims?
Nah In the finals