WATCH: Zac Stubblety Cook’s World Record And Other Races From Australian Trials

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first two days of the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships, which serve as a qualifying meet for the 2022 World Championships and Commonwealth Games, came with a lot of fast swimming. You can watch some of the highlights here.

MEN 200 BREAST FINALS

Podium:

Zac Stubblety-Cook (CHAND) – 2:05.95 (WORLD RECORD) Matthew Wilson (SOSC) – 2:10.14 Adam Selwood (PROP) – 2:13.68

Zac Stubblety-Cook became the first man under the 2:06 barrier in the 200 breast, taking down Anton Chupkov‘s world record in a time of 2:05.95. He won the race by nearly five seconds, and his lead grew more and more after each lap, eventually culminating in a 31.63 last 50 split.

WOMEN 50 BREAST FINALS

World Record: 29.30 – Benedetta Pilato (2021)

World Junior Record: 29.30 – Benedetta Pilato (2021)

Australian Record: 30.16 – Sarah Katsoulis (2009)

Commonwealth Record: 29.72 – Lara van Niekerk (2022)

Podium:

After missing the team in the 100 breast, Chelsea Hodges bounced back to become the fastest Australian woman in the 50 breast, breaking Sarah Katsoulis‘s Australian record by 0.01 of a second in a time of 30.15. Jenna Strauch, who won the 100 breast, finished in second behind hodges.

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

World Record: Caeleb Dressel – 49.45 (2021)

World Junior Record: Kristof Milak – 50.62 (2017)

Australian Record: Matthew Temple – 50.45 (2021)

Commonwealth Record: Joseph Schooling – 50.39 (2016)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 51.96

Top 3:

Matthew Temple defended his Olympic trials title from last year to take the win in this event with a time of 51.50. Kyle Chalmers, who did not enter in his signature freestyle events at this meet, finished second in 51.67. Although he originally said he did not want to go to World Championships, the fact that he placed second and qualified for Worlds in the 100 fly made him reconsider his decision. Famous pop star Cody Simpson was a bit slower than his prelims time of 51.79, taking third with a time of 51.96. Since he placed top three, he will be able to qualify for Commonwealth Games in this event.