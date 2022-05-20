Annie Lazor Hits 1:05.91 100 Breast 1 Month Out from Worlds at Indy Spring Cup

2022 Indy Spring Cup

May 18-21, 2022

LCM (50 meters)

IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Meet Mobile: “2022 Indy Spring Cup”

Some of the top midwest swimmers are at the IU Natatorium this weekend, including 2020 Tokyo Olympian Annie Lazor.

Lazor, swam a 1:05.91 100 breaststroke to earn the win. That is faster than she was at International Team Trials as she swam a 1:06.12 there to finish second and secure a spot on the US World Championship roster next month. The 100 breaststroke heats is exactly one month from today. That also was Lazor’s third fastest time in the event ever.

Finishing second in the 100 breaststroke was Ohio State’s Josephine Panitz who touched in a best time of 1:08.49, almost a whole second faster than she was at International Team Trials as she was a 1:09.46 there. Indiana went 3-4-5 as Mackenzie Looze swam a 1:09.04 for third, Noelle Peplowski a 1:09.85 for fourth, and Brearna Crawford a 1:10.13 for fifth.

On Wednesday night, Ohio State sophomore Maya Geringer won the 800 freestyle in a 8:44.14 which was just off of her best time of 8:43.91 which she set a few weeks ago at International Team Trials. 14 year old Lynsey Bowen of Carmel Swim Club (CSC) was second in a time of 8:55.13. That time was slightly off her best time of 8:51.62 which she swam at the end of March. Michigan freshman Kathryn Shanley rounded out the top three touching in a best time of 8:56.72.

Winning the 1500 freestyle Wednesday night on the men’s side was Connor Hunt. Hunt, a Michigan freshman, swam to a time of 15:37.71 in the win. That was about five seconds off of his best time of 15:32.66 from the 2020 US Open. Ohio State’s Alfred Hansen (16:01.24) and Jonathan Edwards (16:06.62) rounded out the top three.

Kicking off Thursday night was Indiana’s Anna Peplowski who earned a win in the women’s 200 freestyle. Peplowski swam a time of 2:01.00 just off of her best time of 2:00.66 which she swam at the 2021 Spring Sectionals. Indiana’s Ella Ristic finished right behind Peplowski as Ristic touched second in a 2:01.39 which was just off of her best time of 2:00.65. Ohio State’s Amy Fulmer was third in a 2:02.36 just off of her best time of 2:01.78 which she swam at International Team Trials.

Louisville’s Murilo Sartori won the men’s 200 freestyle in a 1:48.19. That time is just off his best time of 1:46.81. Indiana’s Rafael Miroslaw was second in a time of 1:48.77. US Tokyo Olympian Jake Mitchell is back competing after battling mono and was third in a 1:50.82.

Itay Goldfaden won the men’s 100 breaststroke in a 1:02.69. Goldfaden was recently announced as a member of Israel’s World Championship roster. That was slightly off of his best time of 1:01.07. Coming in second was Indiana freshman Luke Barr who touched in a 1:03.65. Barr swam a 1:02.65 at International Team Trials. Youssef El Kamash, who represented Egypt at the 2021 SCM World Championships, was third in a 1:03.94.

Winning the women’s 100 butterfly was Ohio State sophomore Kit Kat Zenick who touched in a 1:00.21. That was just off of her best time of 1:00.19 which she swam at Summer Championships East last summer. Ohio State’s Aislinn Walsh was second in a 1:00.99 just off of her best time of 1:00.99. Texas commit Emma Kern of Aquajets Swim Team (AQJT) was third in a best time of 1:01.88 touching ahead of Michigan freshman Abbey Ketslakh who was fourth in a 1:02.25.

Indiana senior Van Mathias won the men’s 100 fly in a 53.20. Mathais swam a personal best of 52.72 at International Team Trials. Michigan’s Bence Szabados was second in a 54.65 which was just off his personal best of 54.02 which he swam at San Antonio Pro Swim. UIndy senior Kael Yorke was third in a 54.96 just off of his best time of 54.09.

Rounding out the night with a win was Mackenzie Looze as she picked up a win in the women’s 400 IM with a time of 4:48.17. Ohio State went 2-3 as Kyra Sommerstad was second in a 4:56.94 and Josephine Panitz was third in a 4:58.13. Iowa commit (2023) Olivia Swalley was fourth in a 4:58.26.

Finishing the night on the men’s side with a win was Ohio State’s Owen Conley who won the 400 IM in a 4:36.25 just ahead of teammate Karl Helmuth who was second in a 4:36.28. Indiana’s Lucas Piunti was third in a 4:40.01 which was significantly faster than his 4:46.36 which he swam at the end of March.